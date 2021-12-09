Cheap Eats: Egg-perience Deviled Egg Co.'s namesake egg-clusive menu

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The owner started making deviled eggs for a bar she managed about four years ago, but customers loved them so much that they started asking for more. Now, she's delivering and has even opened a new storefront where her deviled eggs are the star of the show.

At the Deviled Egg Co, it's all deviled eggs, all the time.

"There are people who make deviled eggs on their menu at restaurants, but from what I can find, we're the only company in the nation that does solely deviled eggs," said owner Raechel Van Buskirk.

The eggs are the main attraction and a mouthwatering trip down memory lane.

"It's nostalgic, it's something that you only got during special holidays when your grandma or someone in your family would make them, and I think that's what it really comes down to. Everybody loves them and no one wants to make them," Van Buskirk laughed.

She's the mastermind behind this egg-citing adventure, and the word's out.

"Over Thanksgiving we made a little over 20,000 deviled eggs," she said.

But these aren't just traditional deviled eggs.

"I would say our most popular flavors are our Walking Taco and our Cali Roll," Van Buskirk said.

"The California Roll is exactly what you would get at a sushi joint. We take the yoke out and crab mix, avocado and cucumber with eel sauce on top. It's absolutely amazing, people love them. I think it's hard for people's brains to wrap around the concept, but once you try it, it's killer," she said.

The Walking Taco egg is everything you'd expect a taco to be.

There's refried beans, chicken, lettuce, sour cream and Doritos to top it off.

The flavored eggs are made from comfort food favorites.

For pulled pork lovers there's the Backyard BBQ Egg. There's also a Chicken Caesar Salad and Chicken Bacon Ranch Egg.

No matter which creation, Van Buskirk says customers tend to have the same reaction.

"We called it the Deviled Egg Dance," Van Buskirk said. "So when people try something they haven't tried before but they really like, they kind of do this back and forth and they throw their head back after eating them."

Van Buskirk said not only are deviled eggs delicious, but most of them are also gluten-free, dairy-free and some are as low as 55 calories each.

"We have a lot of gluten-free eaters that come in here and are like 'thank God this exists,' " she said.

So, if you're looking for the perfect appetizer to carry to your next holiday party, there's a six pack, 12 pack and a variety pack and they're all made to order.

"They seem to be the first thing gone at every party," said Van Buskirk.

There are 16 egg-ceptional flavors to egg-perience.

"There's so many puns," Van Buskirk laughed.

The plan is now to add a full espresso bar and eventually adult cocktails to the menu.

"We're hoping to have a full dine-in experience as an option, too. So, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays we'll double as the rotten egg lounge," she explained.

The goal is to make the Deviled Egg Co. flavorful and fun.

"It's nice to give people a new experience and to have them get excited over something you get excited about too, she said.

The Deviled Egg Co. is open seven days a week and is located at 18111 Q Street in Omaha. Customers who visit in person can sample up to two eggs for free during a visit. The Deviled Egg Co. is also available for event catering.

For details or to check out all the fun flavors, go to deviledeggco.com or call (531) 213-2946 to place an order.

