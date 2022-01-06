Cheap Eats: Everett's

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you want to try something new in 2022, we have a new restaurant to tell you about.

Everett's opened three months ago and the reviews are good. They have a small menu, but it's packed with flavor and it's easy on your wallet. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole checked out Everett's for herself in this week's Cheap Eats.

It's tucked away in a strip mall on 88th and Maple.

"It kind of adds to our mystique a little bit," said co-owner Tyler Theisen.

But the word's getting out about Everett's.

"Once you know about it, you kind of feel like you know a little secret," Theisen said with a smile.

Everett's was named after co-owners Tyler and Jake Thiesen's grandfather Everett Walker.

"Thought it would be a cool way to acknowledge our grandfather who passed away before were both even born and a cool way to pay homage to our grandmother who is 94 years old," Tyler explained.

Everett's is about two things: good food and family.

"A family-friendly vibe, but also something that's cool and unique a little bit country a little rock and roll, just good stick to your ribs type food," he added.

Tyler says they make everything from scratch.

"We have Asian American, Barbecue and Mexican style," Tyler said.

The pulled pork is braised for nearly 24 hours.

"It just pulls apart like butter," he demonstrated.

All three of their signature sandwiches come with pulled pork or chicken.

The Everett's Way #2 is the most popular.

"Crispy bacon, our in-house Carolina barbecue sauce and then white cheddar, and we steam and sear that on a flat top and then top it with mayo slaw that's really tangy and rich and we sandwich all that inside a brioche bun," Tyler detailed.

Customers love it.

"They take the first bite and they kind of look at you and three to four bites later, it's gone," he laughed. "All these sandwiches that we make, we also do loaded fry baskets, so you get all the same topping that you get on Everett's Way sandwiches on a huge fry basket."

The wings are also a hit.

"Omaha is a wing town and we just wanted to do it the proper way," Tyler said.

The Thai Peanut wings are a favorite, but all their wings are brined in brown sugar, fried, then sauced.

You can also get them grilled.

There are four wing flavors on the menu and a new sauce every Sunday.

"We call it Sauce Drop Sunday. Come in, watch football, be with the family and try a new wing sauce out," Tyler shared.

If you're craving something sweet, try the brownies.

"People are going wild over it. They love how moist it is. Then the fudge topping kinds of melts in your mouth and the vanilla ice cream adds a nice pop and the caramel kind of gives it a nice sweetness," he described.

Co-owner Ben's mom, Jill, came up with the recipe.

"Gives a cool memory of their mother. We just want to carry on the traditions that we've built with our families and what better way than food," he said.

He hopes customers feel the family love too, along with the restaurant's namesake.

"He's hopefully looking down on us, super proud of what we're doing here," he smiled.

The Everett's Way sandwiches are $10. You can make it a meal with fries and a drink for $12.

On Taco Tuesdays, you can get three tacos for $10, and it comes with chips & salsa.

For more details go to their website. The restaurant is on 88th and Maple and is open Tuesday through Saturday.

