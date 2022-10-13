CHEAP EATS: Fancy a butterbeer? Over Easy goes to Hogwarts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A metro restaurant has transformed its dining room into something truly magical. For the entire month of October, Over Easy has become Hogwarts and Harry Potter fans of all ages are taking in the experience. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole grabbed her wand and Gryffindor robe to check it out.

Stepping inside Over Easy takes you to a whole new world, the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

This is the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — restaurant style.

"When you walk through the door you immediately see the welcome pictures, you see the Daily Prophet articles — the news articles showing the different things that are going on in Hogwarts. Then you see Platform 9 and 3/4s where kids can get on board the Hogwarts Express."

Once on board, owner Nick Bartholomew says Harry Potter fans can take in the books, the pages on the wall, and those flying keys and hanging candles.

"It really kind of drums up the feelings of the days you were reading those books," Nick explained.

He even created a special Hogwarts menu filled with magical meals and delicious drinks.

Reporter: "You had to have the butterbeer."

Nick: "I mean that's the first and foremost thing, right? We also offer it in alcohol versions for the adults."

Nick also shared some of the Hogwart Specials, starting with the Potter Pumpkin Pop Tarts.

There's also Butterbeer Pancakes, Apple Butterbeer French Toast (which comes with two scoops of their homemade Butterbeer ice cream) and Butterbeer Chicken and Waffles.

"We try to get the eyeballs on it because if you have eyeballs on your chicken and waffles then you know you were at Hogwarts," Nick laughed.

Between the food and the atmosphere fans of all ages are captivated by the experience.

"It's just fun to be able to immerse yourself in Harry Potter stuff. There are no new books or anything right now, so it's fun to get back into it," said Kitty Kimbrough.

When Kitty was in the sixth grade, she shared the books with her mom.

"So, a long time ago. (I'm) looking forward to reading them to my kids," she smiled.

The kids are what it's all about.

"The kids get to have the fun that they would have at a Universal Studios or a Haunted House — without the lines," Nick shared. "Over Easy is a neighborhood place that really wants to inspire the neighborhood, wants to bring the fun to the neighborhood."

And ... wants to bring the magic.

For an entire month, they will bring the magic. Making the restaurant a truly magical experience for kids and kids at heart.

You have until Halloween to take in the Over Easy Harry Potter experience. They are not taking reservations, but the restaurant is open every day from 7:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. near 168th and Q.

The Butterbeer French Toast, Butterbeer Chicken and Waffles and Butterbeer Pancakes are all 14.99. Just so you know, the Butterbeer Ice Cream, Butterbeer and Potter Pumpkin Juice all come in adult versions as well.

