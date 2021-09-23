Cheap Eats: Foxy Sushi

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Drive-thru Sushi? It's happening now in Omaha. In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole took us to a new metro restaurant that's putting a quick and affordable spin on Sushi.

Welcome to Foxy Sushi

"We're all about fast, fresh and convenience," said co-owner Shawn Kolterman.

Foxy Sushi is a new restaurant with a new approach to sushi.

"We're not competing with fine dining restaurants. But we wanted a fast, casual setting that would be a healthier alternative to fast food," Kolterman explained.

The menu is simple and the prices are affordable.

"People love to go out to sushi. They didn't always love the two-hour time commitment or the $200 dollar bill at the end of the night," he said.

Almost everything on the menu at Foxy Sushi is less than 10 dollars, but you don't trade in taste for cost.

"The quality of ingredients that we use is the same quality you get in that fine dining restaurant," Kolterman assured.

When customers visit Foxy Sushi they can enjoy a more casual atmosphere inside, outside or you can even drive by to pick up your order.

The owners at Foxy Sushi believe they are the only sushi restaurant in the country with a drive-thru window. The average waiting time is just seven minutes.

We can't reveal the secret behind the speedy sushi, but it starts with prep.

"The food is made to order — all fresh. There's tons of hours that go into the prep just like anything else," Kolterman said.

He says the key to their scrumptious sushi is the short-grain rice.

"We marinate the rice after we've cooked it in a vinegar and sugar mixture and it's just one of the most critical steps in making fine sushi," he added.

Chef Chad Isner shows us how they make the restaurant's most popular rolls — beginning with the Sweet Wasabi Blaster. It comes with cream cheese, crab and shrimp.

There's even a roll for people hesitant to eat fish. The Red Rooster is made with lettuce, chicken and red pepper.

Each eight-piece roll is paired with a different sauce.

The hope is the cheaper price and modified menu will encourage people to give sushi a try.

"We have raw things on the menu, but the majority of the items on our menu are actually cooked," Klosterman explained.

They even have a Fox Box for kids.

From the Japanese artwork to their bubble smoothies, the word is getting out about the sushi sensation.

A couple who just moved from Seattle stopped in to check it out.

"This is fantastic. I saw the drive-thru and their Poki Box," Joe Teeples said.

What they found is good sushi without the wait.

The Sushi rolls range from 6.99 to 11.59. The Kid's Fox Box starts at 7.99

The owners are looking to open a second Foxy Sushi location in the Midtown area.

For now, you can find them every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 18101 Chicago Street. For more details go to foxysushi.com.

