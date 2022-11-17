Cheap Eats: Get Real Sandwiches

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you love a good sandwich, it's time to get real. Get Real Sandwiches is new to Omaha.

As 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole found out, the menu is seasonal, the ingredients are fresh and it's located in one of the metro's hottest food spots.

"It's a great spot for walking around and getting drinks," said Aden Beck.

Good restaurants aren't hard to find in Omaha's Blackstone district, but Beck says a good sandwich spot was.

"A lot of these restaurants have great sandwiches but not a dedicated sandwich shop," he explained.

That's where Get Real Sandwiches comes in.

"It has multiple meanings as far as getting real ingredients, that real sandwich — then obviously that expression," Beck expressed.

Chef Beck opened the restaurant in March. He makes homemade soups, salads and a variety of sandwiches.

"A lot of people have their favorites, but then a lot of people come back and go through the whole menu," he shared.

Customers keeping coming back for the Pork Belly Cubano Sandwich.

"We use pork belly which kind of puts a little twist on the Cubano," Beck shared.

There's also ham, Swiss cheese, house pickles, dijon and aioli and it's all loaded on a buttery, toasted Cuban roll.

The Smoked Fried Chicken sandwich is another favorite.

"We do our fried chicken a little differently here," Beck demonstrated.

Before the chicken is fried, it's smoked. The sandwich is served on a brioche bun with house pickles, spicy aioli and whole grain honey mustard.

For a healthier option, there's the Roasted Sweet Potato Sandwich. It has roasted sweet potatoes, local mushrooms, provolone, greens, beet humus and aioli on a ciabatta bun.

"How would you describe this sandwich?" asked Serese.

"I would call it Fall inspired. So very comforting," said Beck.

"Are your sandwiches fancy?" asked Serese.

"You can call them whatever you want," said Beck.

"Just call them good?" asked Serese.

"Exactly," replied Beck.

There are also fun cocktails on the Get Real menu like the Isn't it Ironic, Head Over Feet and Hand in My Pocket drinks.

"We're big Alanis Morissette fans. We were listening to Alanis and were like wouldn't that be funny to name all the cocktails after her," he laughed.

Turns out, this little sandwich shop has a little of everything.

"We've got the pork, the chicken, the beef, the turkey, the veggie — a lot of these sandwiches have been done before, but not the Get Real way," he smiled.

Get Real Sandwiches is at 3901 Farnam Street. The restaurant is open every day except for Monday and they cater.

Go to getrealsandwiches.com for details. The soup special this week is the Smoked Brisket Chili. The other special is a Thanksgiving sandwich made with turkey, stuffing and gravy. It'll be on the menu until Wednesday, November 23rd.

