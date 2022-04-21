Cheap Eats: Good Evans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There's a new restaurant in town that touts good vibes, a good atmosphere, good service and good eats.

At Good Evans, the goal is to get your day off to a good start. If you're wondering what's good about Good Evans just ask General Manager Justin Palladino.

"You'll get your traditional breakfast items, but it'll be elevated, chef-inspired entrees," Palladino said.

From their fresh roasted coffee to the made-to-order chicken fried steak, everything is made from scratch.

"Nothing is out of the bag — it's all prepared in the back," Palladino said.

The original Good Evans opened in Kearney in 2019. There's now a restaurant in Lincoln. The new Omaha location near 74th and Pacific opened in February.

Kitchen Manager Marcus Jones says the motto at Good Evans is "come hungry, leave happy."

Take their Sweet Potato Pancakes for example. You can see the sweet potato in the batter. You can also see how massive the pancakes are.

"They are gigantic pancakes. We make sure you get your money's worth... They're very nice, they're a little heavy," Jones laughed.

The sweet cakes are topped with Good Evans' in-house candied walnuts.

"There's cinnamon, brown sugar, butter in there. It's like you're eating an actual pie," Jones explained.

The final touch is the drizzled caramel. "Not only do you get one layer, but two layers of caramel on top and we'll serve it up," Jones said.

The Good Evans Breakfast Pie is another loved dish.

"It reminds you of actually eating a pot pie," Jones said.

It starts with a unique hash brown mix of quinoa, spinach and cheese. Once those hash browns get nice and crispy, the stacking begins with a little sausage gravy, homemade puff pastry and a bacon, sausage and cheese blend. On top of that is another layer of gravy made complete with your choice of eggs and green onions.

Last but not least, the Nebraska Bene: the signature breakfast sandwich at Good Evans.

It's a toasted English muffin, with a garlic cheese spread. It comes with locally sourced Nebraska short ribs, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach with a poached egg on top. It's crowned with a buttery hollandaise sauce and balsamic glaze.

Palladino says he loves to see people enjoy their food.

"They really enjoy the food, like the feeling the atmosphere brings and all in all it's very good," he said with a smile.

The large portion sizes mean customers get a good bang for your buck. Good Evans is open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the Omaha location is at 1040 South 74th Plaza. If you go, check out their living wall. It's the only restaurant in the state that has one. Click here for more details.

