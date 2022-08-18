Cheap Eats: Gravy Train

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There's a new biscuits and gravy place in town. The owner started selling her biscuits at Omaha Farmers Markets. Three years later, the biscuit baker is still at it. Now, she's also making her flavorfully fun biscuits at her new home at the Inner Rail Food Hall in Aksarben Village. And as she tells 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole—it's all gravy.

Biscuit lovers have another option in the metro.

"You've got to come here for the biscuits and gravy," Meghan McClarney chuckled. "There's at least two kinds of gravy to try, sometimes three or four."

It's called Gravy Train.

"Gravy makes the world go around," she smiled.

McLarney owns the place.

"We make the food that makes you feel good that makes you happy," she said.

For her, that's always been biscuits and gravy.

"Your whole life you've been making biscuits?" Serese asked.

"Yeah. It started with the can that you pop. I was the only one brave enough to pop the can so that was my job. I just started learning how to make them from scratch," said McLarney.

Years later, she combined her love for food and helping people and became a dietitian.

But something changed after she had her son.

"It was like a light switch. It was like everything I do from now on is going to be for joy and love and it's going to matter and it's like, you know, I just started baking," McLarney explained. "While this baby was napping, I was making biscuits and bread and things I never had time for in my life. So, the biscuits got really good, fast."

Now, biscuits are her business.

"The cheddar buttermilk biscuit is the flagship biscuit. It's the best. It's so good. Cheddar jalapeno is my favorite," she admitted.

From peach and blueberry to fried chicken and Cuban, you name it, she makes it.

"The traditional buttermilk biscuits, everybody wanted them at first, and then they were like 'keep making the fun biscuits'," she laughed.

The fun starts with the Gravy Train Classic.

"It's any biscuit you want, stuffed with an egg however you like it, and then sausage or bacon. We make brown sugar bacon or market vegetables," she detailed. "And then we smother it (with gravy)."

"The sausage gravy, it's got a peppery kind of smokiness to it, and then the mushroom gravy... these are like slow roasted mushrooms so there's a ton of flavor it that," she shared.

"How good is it?" asked Serese.

"It's a 10! I don't know, it's what everybody wants!" said McLarney.

Another favorite is the BLT.

"This is one of my favorite things to make for people one because there's just like a layer of surprise in every bite," she stated.

"We serve it on a cheddar biscuit but an everything biscuit is really good for a BLT," said McLarney.

Once the biscuit is toasted, she lathers on her herb mayo.

"It's not your mom's mayo," she said with a smile.

Then she adds a handful of her brown sugar pepper bacon, market fresh marinated tomatoes and sunflower sprouts from Olmstead Farms.

Those are the savories.

There are also sweet.

"These are the blackberry biscuits. They're like a cinnamon roll-inspired biscuit," she revealed.

The buttermilk biscuits are rolled and stuffed with blackberry jam.

"We glaze them with a little more of the jam and then make a frosting with local honey from It's All About Bees. When it gets warmed up it's is crazy good," she added.

McLarney credits the deliciousness to good ingredients and...

"There are no shortcuts. Everything is made from scratch," she said proudly.

The dietitian turned chef says indulging, like anything else, is about balance.

"When you eat at Gravy Train you should feel great when you walk away and not overly full or anything else. It's balance, it's wholesome," said McLarney.

"But it's not low calorie?" asked Serese.

"No, we're not promising that!" said McLarney.

By the way, McLarney's family owns Lisa's Radial Cafe. But she is on her own path.

Gravy Train is open daily at the Inner Rail Food Hall in Aksarben Village. There are a lot of options there.

McLarney recommends starting with the G.T. Classic. It is $13. The BLT is $11. For more details, go to gravytrainomaha.com.

