Cheap Eats: Home Team Cookout

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — There's a new place in town to cheer on your favorite College World Series team. The Council Bluffs restaurant has been helping fans root for their sports teams for the last four months. In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole takes you to Home Team Cookout where the food is the real MVP.

If you're a sports fan, you know there's just something about good ballpark food.

At Home Team Cookout, it's what they do best.

"We're kind of like the sports bar family restaurant," said owner Jake Tietsort.

Tietsort and Ray Barker own the place.

They are lifelong friends and sports enthusiasts.

Their sports-themed restaurant is close to several Council Bluffs sporting venues.

"We've got the Sports Complex and The (Iowa West) Field House and we got some soccer events that take place nearby. We thought it would be nice to bring them here," Tietsort explained.

The restaurant has become known for its made-to-order burgers.

"How good are those burgers?" Serese asked.

"Probably the best in town," said Barker.

They make about 300 to 400 of their burgers a week. They're all grilled on an open flame.

The double cheeseburger is loaded with all your traditional toppings.

Not so traditional is their Macaroni N' Cheese Burger.

"How did you come up with a Mac N' Cheese Burger?" Serese asked.

"We got good macaroni and cheese. We got good cheeseburgers. Combine the two, there you go!" said Tietsort.

The combo is customer approved.

"So, who loves this, the kids or the parents?" Serese asked.

"I would say both. A lot of older people love it as well. It is a little messy," said Tietsort.

The brats are also a hit. There are three different kinds.

"We've got our traditional. It comes with sauerkraut and pickle," Tietsort shared.

They also have a chili and cheese brat and a southwest brat.

The southwest is packed with a nice blend of peppers and onions.

If you really want to hit it out of the park, try the Philly steak.

"It's been one of our more popular items," Tietsort added.

The meat is seasoned and grilled just right.

It's topped with pepper jack cheese and loaded with veggies and mushrooms.

After four years, the reviews are good.

"People love the portion sizes, the freshness and how the food tastes," Tietsort smiled.

Whether you're hoping for a slam dunk or a grand slam, you can never go wrong rooting for the Home Team.

Home Team Cookout offers budget-friendly specials throughout the week:

Sunday: Game Day Nachos $8.99

Monday: Homemade Meatloaf with 2 sides $10.95

Tuesday: 75-cent wings

Wednesday: 8-ounce New York Strip Dinner with 2 sides $9.99

Thursday: Philly & Fries $9.95

Friday: BBQ Pork Sandwich & Side $8.95

Saturday: Tenderloin & Fries $8.99

Home Team Cookout opens every day at 11:00 a.m. It's at 3150 South 24th Avenue in Council Bluffs near the Iowa West Field House.

For more details go to this website or call (712) 796-4336.

