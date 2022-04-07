Cheap Eats: Hyde's Slydes Burgers & Fries

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you've driven by 42nd and Grover, you've probably seen the Grover Inn on the corner. The small, red building looks like your neighborhood bar from the outside, but on the inside, there's something new cooking. In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole is taking you to the metro's latest burger spot where you can get a little taste of Omaha.

The Grover Inn is now home to Nick Hyde's new burger joint.

"I came up with the name when I was a kid, Hyde's Slydes Burger and Fries," Nick said.

He's only been open for three months, but Nick has been dreaming about this for years.

"I used to watch the Food Network when I was a kid religiously. That's what I did instead of watching Nickelodeon and all those other channels," he reflected.

Hyde's Slydes specializes in burgers and fries. But they aren't your typical burgers.

"It's a smash burger, real juicy, real flavorful, real cheesy," Nick explained.

And when he says smash, he means it.

"We smash them with a pan," he laughed.

There are eight burgers on the menu. They all have Omaha-inspired names like the Rosenblatt and the Ranch Bowl. Nick made us the most ordered smash burger on the menu named the Lancer. The ranch-infused patty comes with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, bacon, and his house-made barbecue sauce all on a buttery, toasted bun.

The Aksarben burger is another fan favorite.

"It comes with strawberry aioli, blue cheese, bacon, it's really good flavor," Nick shared.

Every day, Nick comes up with an exciting special like the Donut and Hangover burger.

"We put country gravy (on it), a hash brown, egg, bacon. It stacks up tall. It's pretty ridiculous," he chuckled.

People may come for the burgers but they stay for the fries.

They're loaded.

He showed us how he makes his French Dip Mac and Cheese and Surf and Turf fries.

"(The Surf and Turf fries) are packed with shaved steak, shrimp, garlic cream, nacho cheese and hot honey," he said.

Nick went to culinary school but admits getting his cooking skills from his mom.

His mother Gina says he didn't even like burgers when he was a child.

"Because I used to make them a little too thick. He likes them thinner and so I think I inspired him to make a better burger," she smiled.

Now the two work together. His mom is the kitchen manager.

"Mom runs the grill usually," Nick shared.

His mother says they learn a lot from each other.

The proof is in the patty.

"The special seasoning that we put on there. It fries on that grill just perfectly. It fries in its own juices and it's just delicious," Gina described.

"My favorite part is when you see someone take a bite, and they just start nodding and you're like, oh, okay, I can walk away and know that it was good," he said with a smile.

A nod that shows some dreams do come true.

"It's everything I wanted, you know. It's what I really wanted to do with my life, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for me," Nick said with a smile.

Hyde's Slydes Burgers & Fries is inside the Grover Inn bar near 42nd and Grover. Everything on the menu is less than 12 dollars.

The restaurant also has a food truck. To see the full menu, go to www.hydesslydes.com.

