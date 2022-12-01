Cheap Eats: Izzy's Pizza Bus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A mobile pizzeria has been rolling through the streets of Omaha. You can't miss it. It's a big, yellow school bus. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole made a stop at Izzy's Pizza to see what has so many people in Omaha talking.

It is not your typical pizza joint.

"Nope, try not to be too typical, you know," Brett Geiger chuckled.

The yellow school bus is home to Omaha's newest pizza place.

"Just a super fun pizza place on wheels," he laughed.

The wheels were Brett's brainchild.

"Brett's really good about coming up with ideas," his wife Cherish said with a smile.

Brett and Cherish bought and converted the bus three years ago.

They started making their pies in Las Vegas and rolled into Omaha this summer.

"Everything is made fresh. We make our dough, we shred our cheese we make our sauce," the couple shared.

Word quickly got out.

"Before we even got here the hype was building. It was shared online on a few Facebook pages, and it just exploded," Cherish explained.

So, what's all the fuss about?

The first draw is the type of pizza — it's Detroit-style.

And all the pizzas are loaded with a Wisconsin brick cheese and mozzarella blend.

"The cheese goes all the way to the edge, and you get a yummy, caramelized cheese right around the edge, so when you get that corner, that's one of the best bites usually," Brett smiled.

Cherish made their best seller — The Red Harvest. It has diced bacon, Peppadew peppers and Cup and Char pepperoni.

Cherish usually does the making, Brett does the baking.

Once it's out of the oven, the pizza is cut up, boxed up, then sauced up.

"Do you dream about this pizza?" Serese asked.

"Sometimes yeah, absolutely I do," Brett replied.

The final touches include grated parmesan, whipped ricotta and Mike's hot honey.

"Most people don't even think about honey on pizza but once you try it, you'll understand," Brett said.

"This is like your masterpiece," said Serese.

"This is my baby right here. I love this one the most," Brett said.

"So, if you come to the Izzy's Pizza Bus, is this a good place to start?" asked Serese.

"This is an amazing place to start!" said Brett.

One of the popular specials is The Miss Mona.

"It's our chicken bacon ranch pizza," Cherish revealed.

It's loaded with bacon and smoked chicken.

After it's baked, Brett drizzles ranch dressing and barbecue sauce on top and makes it complete with a little green onion.

"Oh, I don't know how you choose!" said Serese.

"You don't. You just try them all," said Brett.

But you can't try them all at once.

It's a lot of pizza.

"It's a lot more filling than it appears to be. It's equivalent to like a medium-sized pizza. So, one of these will typically feed two people," Cherish explained. "I've never been able to have more than two slices."

The pizzas all looked good, and they definitely smelled good.

But how did they taste?

"You guys, why is this so good?" said Serese.

"Because that's the only way. I can eat our pizza any day and I do," said Brett.

Who knew pizza from a school bus could be so good.

Izzy's Pizza Bus will still make its rounds around the metro.

Starting this week, Izzy's has a home base — Trucks, Taps and Patio. It's located at 5402 South 108th Street near 108th and Q.

At TNT, there's a covered patio, heat lamps and a bar. You can also order online and pick up your pizza.

Prices range from $18 - $22.

For More details, follow them on their website www.izzyspizzabus.com or Facebook for updates.

