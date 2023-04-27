CHEAP EATS: Jackson's Fair Deal Cafe

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Fair Deal Cafe has been a staple in the North Omaha community for decades. Now the restaurant is back open — under new management.

Antoine and Vershan Jackson started as dishwashers at the old Clark's Cafe when they were teenagers. The "Wonder Twins" quickly worked their way up the restaurant ladder - and eventually opened up their own place - "Jackson's Takeout" - on 62nd and Ames.

Now, they're bringing their home cooking to the historic 24th Street area — hoping to turn a food desert into a dining destination.

This is the new Fair Deal Cafe — Jackson style.

Vershan Jackson: He creates stuff - the great creator.

Reporter: And what about him - he's the great what?

Antoine Jackson: Eater, taster, criticizer.

Vershan: I've been the taster and the critic for a long time.

You may have figured it out — Antoine and Vershan are brothers.

They know the neighborhood.

"We grew up in this area. We probably walked here a thousand times from here going to my grandpa's house," Executive Chef Antoine Jackson recalled.

The brothers also know the history of this cafe.

"To hear their stories about Fair Deal - what it was - they told us they would come here with their mom and dad - it was a family affair," Front House Manager, Vershan Jackson explained.

"This is a place of nostalgia. Anybody that was anybody back in the day came here and ate. So that's why we still have that brick from the original Fair Deal," Antoine pointed out. "And that's the original ceiling," Vershan added.

They opened Jackson's Fair Deal Cafe a few weeks ago on their grandfather's birthday.

Antoine: His nickname was Bad Jackson and he lived to be 99.

Vershan: 98

Antoine: 99

Vershan: 98

Antoine: We'll find out.

Vershan: Let's bet.

Antoine: No way.

Serese: Does this happen all throughout the day?

Antoine: Yeah, because he feels like he's right and he's not.

What they do agree on is the menu. Many of their down-home dishes — are named after their Omaha experiences.

"Right now, we have Ames Avenue, Fontenelle Park, Bad Jackson, Boy's Club," Vershan explained.

Antoine made the North Omaha Breakfast Casserole.

It comes with onions, mushrooms, ground beef, their house seasoning, hash browns and cheese. He completes the casserole with pickles, tomatoes and parsley.

How good is it?

They have a saying at the Jackson's Fair Deal Cafe.

It's so good...

"It don't make no sense," the Jacksons chimed together.

Customers also love their Cajun Nachos.

"You can make it with regular tortilla chips, or you can make it with Doritos," Antoine demonstrated.

He added his special Cajun dip, more cheese, a little tomato and a dollop of sour cream.

The cafe's best seller is the fried fish dinner. It comes with two sides. We had the Collard Greens and Mac & Cheese.

They say the Catfish Plate is like all the food here. So good —

Serese: Let me guess - doesn't make any sense.

Jackson brothers: Don't make no sense (they chuckled)

They also prepared their Heavenly Waffles, Better than Sex Cake and Jackson Way Kool-Aid.

While the good taste may not make sense — the laughter and new life brought back to this neighborhood and cafe does.

"It's exciting to bring something good back to the community," Antoine smiled.

Jackson's Fair Deal Cafe is on 2118 N 24th Street near 24th & Burdette. It's open Tuesday - Sunday.

The menu is extensive. It has everything from pork chops and ribs to tacos and burgers and it's all homemade.

To see the full menu, go to jacksonsfairdeals.com. Here's a look at prices of the dishes featured in this story.

Catfish Dinner (with two sides) - $20

Chicken & Heavenly Waffle - $20

Cajun Nachos $13

North Omaha Potato Casserole - $12

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.