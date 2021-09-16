Cheap Eats: Javi's Tacos

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — All you need is love and tacos. That's the slogan of a new Mexican restaurant in the metro.

Javi's Tacos has two locations. In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole takes you to Javi's new location in Lakeside where customers can expect good service and great food.

It's a dream come true for Javier Trujillo Villa.

"I've always wanted to open my own restaurant," said Villa.

In the last two years, he's opened not one, but two Javi's Tacos.

"I was born in Mexico, but I was raised in L. A.," Villa said.

He'll be the first to tell you his restaurants aren't your traditional Mexican joint.

"I combine different flavors that people don't expect," he explained. "So, everything is just based on flavors that I like."

Javi's is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but you can order what you want when you want.

"If you come in at night and want a breakfast burrito and we make it," he explained.

Everything on the menu is made to order.

"You come and customize pretty much any of our meals, you customize to your liking," he added.

If you've never been to Javi's Tacos, the burritos are a good place to start.

"Our burritos are known for being massive," Villa laughed.

They're made with five ounces of hash browns, four ounces of chorizo and three scrambled eggs.

"We make 500 to 700 burritos on a good week," he shared.

Customers choose from a variety of toppings.

Then it's all wrapped up.

The burrito he made for 3 News Now's Serese Cole weighed two pounds, nine ounces.

If you want something a little less filling, Javi recommends the Birra Platter.

It comes with three double tortillas, their famous shredded beef and a special blend of cheese.

"It gets a nice crunch from the outside, then you have a soft chewy cheese on the inside," he described.

It comes with cilantro rice and a dipping sauce.

The platter is the most popular item on the menu.

It's only served Friday through Monday.

And there is an art to eating it.

"Grab the taco and you're going to dip it into the sauce," Villa demonstrated.

"It has a lot of flavors. It's not spicy. The meat is so tender, the cheese is just creamy, but it has this little saltiness to it," he added.

If you're trying to figure out the best day to visit Javi's Tacos, consider Taco Tuesday. Every Tuesday when you buy two tacos, you get the third one free and you can choose any meat. There are no restrictions.

Nearly all the entrees at Javi's are less than 10 dollars.

He credits quality ingredients for his success.

"You get to see all the toppings on the cold bar. They're all fresh. We cut vegetables daily. We make our own rice and I use very high-quality meats," he said.

Javi is now taking his fresh flavors on the road with a brand-new food truck, and he's planning to open a third restaurant soon.

"My crazy goal is to open 10 stores in five years, all here in Omaha," he announced.

With food so good, it's worth the trip.

Here are some of the deals you can find at Javi's Tacos. All the deals are dine-in only.

Monday: Free Chips & Salsa when you add a drink to any meal

Tuesday: Buy 2 Tacos, Get 1 Free

Wednesday: Happy Hour all day long (1/2 priced Margaritas)

Thursday: Free Kids Meal with purchase of an adult combo.

Everyday: Happy Hour 3 - 5 p.m.

Javi's Tacos is open seven days a week at both locations: Welch Plaza at 17676 Welch Plaza and Lakeside Plaza at 2559 South 171st Court.

For more details, go to their website.

