CHEAP EATS: Jim and Connie's Blair Bakery

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — If you have some time off for the holidays, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole has a sweet place for you to try. And it's not hard to find. Ironically, the donut shop is right across the street from the local police department.

Jim and Connie's Blair Bakery is about 30 minutes from Omaha, but satisfied customers say — it's worth the drive.

If you're looking for something good to eat in the town of Blair — Jim and Connie's Blair is the place to be.

"It's the busiest place in town," said regular bakery customer Bob Petersen.

Jim and Connie's is an old-fashioned bakeshop where everything is still made from scratch, and you pay just 45 cents for a glazed donut.

For customers, Connie's baked goods are worth the wait.

"Oh God on the weekend they line up on both sides of the street. It's just lined up like crazy, wanting our donuts. Isn't that neat," Connie smiled.

Connie has been making sweet treats for the last 32 years.

"I usually get there about one in the morning," Connie said.

"Gotta make the donuts," her son John added. "I used to make fun of that (Winchell's) guy. Now I am that guy," he laughed.

She and her sons, John and Timmy, do and make just about everything.

"There's cookies, there's turnovers, we do puff pastries and long johns," Connie listed.

But it's the donuts and their huge apple fritters that are the talk of the town.

"One guy came up from Grand Island and it was early in the morning. It was his wife's birthday. And all she wanted was glazed donuts from the bakery. He drove all the way up here to get them and turned around and went right back home," she chuckled.

Connie says they're that good.

Reporter: When people take a bite of this (apple fritter) what happens?

Connie: Oh My God — It's heaven! They are so good!

But folks in Blair say there's something even better than Connie's donuts.

The company.

"It's just a good place to come: friends, good hospitality," Petersen shared.

Bob Petersen visits the bakery every day even though he's not supposed to eat the sweet rolls.

"His doctor walked in one day and he said he's not eating nothing," Connie chuckled.

Not only does his doctor visit the bakery regularly, so does his dietician.

"Everybody in town is here," Petersen smiled.

"I don't know what they'd do if the bakery wasn't here," Connie admitted.

They don't have to worry about that. At 72 years young she says she'll keep making the donuts.

Reporter: Connie how long do you think you're going to keep this going?

Connie: I don't know. I was thinking 85 or 90. Why not?

"Everybody says 'what are you going to do? You ought to retire.' Why should I? If you feel good and like what you're doing what the heck? I'm going to sit at home and do nothing — please," Connie said with authority.

In the meantime, customers keep coming back for more.

"They say, 'Well we heard about these donuts.' I say, 'Have you been here before?' (They say) 'no.' Then I say, 'You'll be back,' and they do," Petersen laughed.

You can't beat the prices at Jim and Connie's Blair Bakery. A dozen glazed donuts cost $7.00.

If you're putting Jim and Connie's on your list of places to try, here's some advice: Get there early and bring cash. Those glazed donuts sell out fast and Connie only accepts cash or checks. The bakery is open at 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday. It's on 132nd South 17th Street in Blair. For more details go to Blairbakery.business.site.

JIM AND CONNIE'S BLAIR BAKERY, 132 SOUTH 17TH STREET, BLAIR, NE

