Cheap Eats: Jukes Ale Works

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The big game is just three days away. As always, food is a big part of the game day fun.

If wings are on your Super Bowl menu, there's a place you need to try.

In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole explains why Jukes Ale Works could be the real MVP this Super Bowl Sunday.

Jukes Ale Works has been in Old Towne Elkhorn for two and a half years.

The Jukes family owns the place. The Jukes brothers run it.

Making craft beer is how they got their start, but House Manager Brad Jukes says it's their Salted Caramel Wings that put them on the map.

"We had a caramel sauce leftover from the bread pudding one day, and one of our guys decided to throw it on the wings and try it out. We all fell in love with it and ran it as a special the next week and it was a hit! People loved it. So we decided to put it on the menu permanently. It's been the number one selling item on the menu ever since," Brad explained.

When they say the secret is in the sauce, they're not kidding. Once the wings are fried, that bourbon caramel sauce is drizzled right on top.

Omaha foodies can't stop talking about them or eating them.

"You get sweet, savory, salty, a bunch of different flavors," said cook Dan Zyblut.

The Brewpub Pretzels are also appetizing.

The beer cheese is prepared with their Merlins Cream Ale Beer.

"It's not hard on the outside, super-soft on the inside," Brad added.

He says the beer at Jukes is just as exciting.

"Cream Ales are traditionally brewed with flaked corn. That's one of our core beers. We have it year-round. It kind of suits Nebraska being a corn-based beer. It's also one of the beers we like to tamper with and add some flavors to," Brad shared.

They've up with some creative flavors like Horchata, Banana Creme Pie, Cookies and Cream and the most popular, Peanut Butter and Jelly.

"It tastes exactly like a liquid peanut butter and jelly," he laughed.

From their craft beer and appetizers to their outdoor space that features heated huts...

"On Omaha Food Lovers, we got voted number one patio in Omaha,so that was pretty cool," he smiled.

The whole place is a win.

As for who's winning the super bowl...

"Bengals all the way," Brad cheered.

The real champions at Jukes are the Salted Caramel Wings.

Jukes is open Tuesday through Sunday.

The address is 20560 Elkhorn Drive in Old Towne Elkhorn.

For the Super Bowl, they're selling Wings Packs of 50 and 100. Jukes sells all your favorite wing flavors like barbecue, buffalo and garlic parmesan, and of course those salted caramel wings and you can mix and match.

Here are the specials:

50 wings for $50

50 wings & two 32 oz crowlers of beer for $70

50 wings & 4 crowlers of beer for $90

100 wings for $100

100 wings & two 32 oz crowlers for $110

100 wings & four 32 oz. crowlers for $130

Order early. They close after lunch on Super Bowl Sunday. For more details go to jukesaleworks.com.

