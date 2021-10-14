Cheap Eats: Kinaara

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The first time Kimberly tried Indian food, she was hooked.

She loved the food and culture and even studied abroad in India.

Ashish is a chef from India who specializes in south Indian cuisine.

When the two met in Omaha it was literally love at first bite.

Their passion for Indian food eventually led to love, marriage, and a new Indian restaurant you have to try.

You don't have to go far to get a taste of authentic Indian food in Omaha.

"It's just going to be the highest level Indian that you've had," said Kimberly Sathyan, co-owner of Kinaara Indian Cuisine.

Inside Kinaara, her husband Ashish Sathyan works hard to make sure he's giving his customers true Indian flavor.

Ashish says the key to good Indian food is choosing the right ingredients.

Ashish has been making this food all his life.

For the last year, he's been serving up his Indian cuisine with one goal in mind.

"I want to give you the best," he said.

The best means fresh vegetables and seasonings and no shortcuts.

His sauces take eight hours to make.

The restaurant's signature dish is the butter chicken.

"We're definitely most known for our butter chicken and it's so good," he added.

The chicken is roasted in a clay oven, but it's what happens before that that makes it so good.

"We always marinate our chicken overnight, those all bring the flavor," Ashish explained.

One of the most popular meals from his home country is Fish Pollichatchu.

"It's my dad's favorite dish. So, when I make this, he loves it. So, I thought I'd put it on the menu," Ashish explained.

His wife Kimberly says it's her favorite, too.

"It's a lot of work just because the salmon is marinated overnight and then wrapped in the banana leaf, then cooked," she explained.

It's the house special.

"We only sell it on Fridays and Saturdays, and we usually sell out of it," Kimberly stated.

Eating it is like unwrapping a present.

"It's like pure joy when you open it up, the aroma comes out of it," she said with a smile.

Kimberly says there is a proper way to dig in.

"Tear a piece of the bread off and then just try and get a nice big piece and you just scoop it and eat it with three fingers," she demonstrated.

However you eat it, you won't be disappointed.

"It's like the perfect salmon. You wouldn't expect to get the best salmon you've ever had in a restaurant, it's just so good," Kimberly said.

The Shrimp Moliee is made with the same care.

It's filled with spices.

There's turmeric, ginger, garlic, curry leaves and more along with coconut milk.

Ashish has created a few non-traditional Indian dishes, too, like the Masala Fries.

He pours Tikki Masala sauce on top of sweet potato waffle fries then it's loaded with toppings.

You can get it with chicken or vegetarian-style.

"They love it. It's my new favorite," Ashish said.

If you visit Kinaara and you're not sure what to get, the Thali is a good place to start. It comes with chicken, rice, dessert, bread and more.

"It's really good especially if you've never had Indian food or you just want to try a lot on our menu. It comes with eight different dishes," Kimberly explained.

The couple encourages everyone to give Indian a try.

For Ashish, the food is more than a meal.

"We are actually representing our country right," he said passionately.

It's family and a taste of home.

Here's a look at the prices of the dishes featured in this story. The biggest bang for your buck is the Thali.

Masala Fries - $10

Butter Chicken - $15

Fish Pollichatcu - $17

Shrimp Moliee - $17

Thali $25 (vegetarian $23)

If you plan on visiting Kinarra, check the website first.

Right now, lunch is served on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Dinner is served Wednesday through Monday.

Kinaara is closed on Tuesdays. The restaurant is located at 13816 P Street.

