Cheap Eats: Lula B's

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A metro restaurant is celebrating its one-year anniversary next month. Lula B's says it is downtown Omaha's go-to breakfast, brunch and bar.

It's located near 9th and Dodge by the Capitol District. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole checked it out in this week's Cheap Eats.

There is something amazingly appetizing about a good brunch.

"It's a special time of the day to get together. It's not going out for cocktails or happy hour or something. It's brunch. You can have a mimosa, or you can have a coffee. You can have both. You can have a sandwich or pancakes or both if you're into that," General Manager Alyssa Roach said.

That's exactly what Roach says they're into at Lula B's.

Whether you're dining inside and sipping on Stories Coffee or taking in the sun on the spacious patio, the atmosphere is fun and unique.

"We have chill work vibes during the week and on the weekends it's a brunch party — brunch party central," Roach laughed.

But Roach says the food is what makes this place stand out.

"Lula B's is basically a breakfast and brunch place with a Mexican flair," she explained.

Arlette Becerra took Serese inside the Lula B's kitchen to see that Mexican flair up close.

Her family co-owns the place.

All their recipes come from Mexico and have been passed down from generation to generation.

"My mother and my aunts, they have brought that into this kitchen, and they've brought their flavors and their taste from their home country central Mexico and that's what makes this food so delicious," Becerra shared.

It's a family affair. Chef Satu works alongside his son. Together, they prepare the top dishes here Lula's B's.

The Meggzican Omelette is the most popular.

"That is stuffed with chorizo and birria meat. Then it's topped with spicy gauc sauce and it's to die for," Roach described.

They also make a hefty cheesy burrito.

It's loaded with your choice of meat. Roach recommends the carne asada. It also comes with Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo.

A generous spread of their homemade queso makes it complete.

If you're craving something sweet, the strawberry French toast is also a favorite.

"That is also my mother's recipe," Becerra said proudly.

The homemade batter is the key. You can smell the nutmeg and cinnamon, but this family recipe stays in the family.

"I can't tell her secret now can I?" Becerra asked with a smile.

The final product is a beautiful culinary creation, perfected with a dash of powdered sugar.

Breakfast, brunch and more in one of the hottest parts of the city.

"It's been exciting. We're a little bit off the beaten path, but I think we're eye-catching enough that people are — oh what's that place," Roach said.

Lula B's is open every day. It's near 9th and Dodge. Here are the prices for the dishes we shared in the story:

Strawberry French Toast: $12.79

Cheesy Burrito: $13.59

Meggzican Omelette: $14.29

If you're looking for deals, Lula B's has a Loyalty Rewards program.

You can go to lulabsomaha.com for details.

