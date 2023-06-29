CHEAP EATS: Muchachos

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a big addition to Omaha's Little Bohemia neighborhood. Muchachos opened as a food truck in Lincoln seven years ago — then came the brick-and-mortar. The owner brought his unique flavor to the Metro in May.

In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole introduces us to the restaurant — and its New Mexican, Barbecue fusion.

Muchachos is bright on the outside, fun and artsy on the inside.

"We wanted to kind of create an environment in which we would want to hang... where you can just kind of escape for a little bit and not worry about what's going on outside," said owner Nick Maestas.

The name of the restaurant is personal.

"My grandfather, whenever I would call him, he would always answer and say - 'Yo' Muchachos'," Nick recalled.

Nick's grandfather was everything to him. In fact, his grandparents are the inspiration for the place.

"This is kind of my love letter to them," he shared. "My grandparents were born and raised in Las Vegas, New Mexico and that's where my love of Hatch Chile came in. So ( I was ) born and raised in Central Nebraska, but I grew up eating Hatch Green Chile and tortillas," he explained.

At Muchachos — it's all about the New Mexican flavors he grew up with and his love for smoked meats.

"One day we put pulled pork in a tortilla and threw some green chile on it and we sold 200 tacos out of my garage," he smiled.

The combination — worked.

Today, he goes through about 300 pounds of smoked brisket, pulled pork and chicken — a day. His menu is filled with his New Mexican Barbecue — like the Hatch Mac Burrito. It's the number one seller.

Manager Wynter Pierce made one for us. It starts with a scoop of mac and cheese — which is made with Nick's scratch queso. The mac is loaded onto a 14-inch tortilla shell. It comes with your choice of smoked meat, their "Works" cole slaw, green and red salsa and then a generous squeeze of the avocado crema.

Serese: Can people eat this whole thing?

Wynter: Apparently.

Serese: Can you eat this whole thing?

Wynter: I haven't yet.

Nick says the burrito is filled with flavor.

"Rich mac and cheese, it's a little bit of smoky meat - it's a little bit of heat - nothing too overwhelming," he shared.

If that's too much for you, the Street Taco may be more your size. It's served on half-inch corn tortillas and comes with a smoked protein, salsa and that avocado creme.

On Tuesdays, the street tacos are $1.50.

The Nachos Tray makes for a great appetizer.

"It's just our corn tortillas, queso, smoked meats and salsa. It's a great way for people to enjoy nachos together and share on a date night," Nick explained.

Nick's not sure what his grandparents would think of his creations.

"I don't know if they would appreciate me putting brisket and mac and cheese in a burrito," he smiled.

He does know this....

"He'd be really proud to see what we've done, and I think all he ever wanted was the best for us and the best for me is carrying on his legacy - of loving people through food," Nick said proudly.

Muchachos is located at 1258 South 13th Street. The restaurant also sells coffee, craft beers and margaritas. Muchachos caters and they have a food truck that rolls through town. For more details go to yomuchacho.com.

