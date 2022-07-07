Cheap Eats: Pizza King

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Pizza King has been satisfying bellies in the metro for nearly 60 years. Three siblings started the restaurant in 1965. Nearly six decades later, the family-owned restaurant now has 50 employees, and some say the best pizza in town. In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole headed to Council Bluffs to check it out.

Pizza King is a pizza staple in Council Bluffs.

"We haven't changed our pizza recipe since 1965," said George Poulos.

The restaurant is known for its specialty pizzas, unique toppings, and extensive menu.

"Actually, 50 percent of the menu is not pizza. So, you can get much more than pizza. Our lasagna is amazing, chicken parm is great," George explained.

It's not how owner Pete Poulos says it began nearly 60 years ago.

"We started with pizza and sandwiches and hamburgers—that was it," Pete recalled.

Now, you can get your choice of steaks here, too.

"We sell a ton of steaks. Oh yeah, a lot of steaks and pizza," Pete said.

Pete and his siblings set up their first shop in downtown Council Bluffs in the 1960s.

They moved to 11th and Broadway in 1972 and the restaurant has been there since.

While they started this place, the next generation is now working the dough.

Pete's son Chris makes hundreds of pizzas a week.

"I have dreams about pizzas," Chris laughed.

Over the years, the recipe for success has stayed the same: homemade dough and sauce, fresh ingredients and freshly sliced cheese.

Some of the Pizza King favorites include the House Special.

"It has ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onions, green pepper, beef—this has everything," Chris described.

It's covered with a layer of cheese and their in-house Italian sausage.

Another popular pie is the Danny Special. It's packed with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, beef, red onions, and...

"Our secret ingredient, which is cream cheese," Chris shared.

The Hawaiian has a few interesting toppings of its own: Canadian bacon, shrimp and pineapple.

"Pineapple belongs on pizza! There are a lot of haters out there," Chris chuckled.

If you're craving something light and flavorful, the Greek Cowgirl has olive oil instead of sauce and is loaded with veggies and Gyro meat.

All the pizzas are baked in a brick oven until the crust and cheese are golden brown.

Pizza King.

A restaurant named after royalty—but is more like family.

"We know a lot of the guests on a first-name basis. We not only know the parents, and the kids, but the grandkids, so we know generations of our customers. So, we treat them like family when people walk in here, they are family to us," George said.

Pizza King is at 1101 North Broadway in Council Bluffs.

It's open for dinner every day at 4:00 p.m.

On Fridays and Saturdays, you can get the Prime Rib Dinner.

For more details, go to pizzaking1101.com.

