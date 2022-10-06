Cheap Eats: Pulled BBQ Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're a barbecue lover, there's a new restaurant to tell you about. Pulled BBQ Omaha has been open for about a month — but this it's not your typical barbecue joint. You won't find ribs or brisket there. As 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole reports, what you will find is something unique, fun and flavorful.

Pulled BBQ Omaha serves their barbecue their way.

"We're not your traditional barbecue place," said owner Cory Fuller. "People come in and say 'where are your ribs, where's the sausage?' I go, 'we've got some great places in town for that.' I'll tell you right now, I'll put our pulled meats against anybody."

Fuller specializes in pulled meats — pork, chicken and beef — or as he's named it...

"The Oink, the Cluck and the Moo. And then we have the Oink Cluck Moo which is the holy trinity, all three of them combined," he laughed.

"Our concept is way different. We're more eclectic barbecue," Fuller added.

"Are you the only restaurant in Omaha that solely sells pulled meat?" asked Serese.

"Yes. We're actually the only restaurant nationwide that does this," replied Fuller.

All the meat is pulled by hand, piece by piece.

Fuller's son Devon showed Serese some of their pulled dishes beginning with the pulled pork sandwich. It comes with provolone cheese, pickles and a heaping portion of pulled pork. It's topped with cilantro and comes with fries or coleslaw.

"I don't even like coleslaw and I love this coleslaw," Devon admitted.

The showstopper is a loaded burrito called Thee Omaha Fattie. It starts out with a generous portion of their five-cheese macaroni.

"What else goes on this burrito?" asked Serese.

"Well, it's called Thee Omaha Fattie — so everything," said Devon.

He wasn't kidding. There are sautéed onions, peppers and french fries! Then he added pulled pork and shredded gouda and it didn't stop there.

He smothered it in their homemade queso and topped it with pico de gallo, sour cream, their house Sweet Sticky Sassy sauce and chives.

"I've never seen anything like this in all my days!" said Serese.

We weighed the burrito. It was two pounds of pulled perfection.

If that's too much, there's the pulled mac and cheese. The MooCaroni is that same five-cheese macaroni with pulled beef and your choice of sauce.

The sauces here range from mild to wild.

The R.I.P is the hottest.

"I wanted hot people to have a sauce they're going to love but be able to eat. I can handle it but it's pushing it for me," he laughed.

From the pulled pork sandwich to the sweet potato tots with marshmallow dipping sauce, it was bite after delicious bite. That's Fuller's goal.

"I want to do what we do and be the best one at it. I want to make it to where you're going to come here for fun barbecue flavor. You're going to come here for some different types of dishes," Fuller said with a smile.

Mission accomplished.

Pulled BBQ Omaha is at 11036 Elm Street in Rockbrook Village. It's open Wednesday through Saturday.

Fuller plans to have weekly specials. Follow Pulled BBQ Omaha on Facebook or go to the website for more details.

Here's a look at the prices of the dishes featured in this story.

Sweet Potato Tots $5

Pulled Oink Sammich $11

Thee Omaha Fattie Burrito $12 (extra for queso, pico & sour cream )

MooCaroni $14

