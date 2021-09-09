Cheap Eats: Ray's Wings, Pizza & Drinks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — They are the ultimate finger food and the ultimate football food.

Now that football season is here, we're showing you where you can get some of the best chicken wings in the metro without breaking the bank.

In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole takes you Ray's Wings, Pizza and Drinks.

The owner is from Buffalo, New York where the original buffalo chicken wing was created. He has one goal: to bring the original Buffalo wing flavor to Omaha.

Everything about Ray's Wings, Pizza and Drinks says Buffalo, New York.

"I don't know that there's anyone else in town who's actually from there (Buffalo) so what I brought here is traditional Buffalo," said owner Ray Bullock.

At Ray's, they root for the Bills.

"We're an official Bill Backers location," Ray said with a smile. "On game days they come to watch Bills games."

They also serve up authentic Buffalo food.

"We're trying to bring Buffalo culinary to Omaha and wings was what we started with," Ray explained.

Ray's wings are award-winning.

"We've been named the best traditional wings in Omaha for three years running now," Ray said proudly.

His son Tom is the operational manager.

"Anybody can cook a chicken wing. It doesn't take much to put in a fryer. It's all about the sauce, period," Tom said.

The secret really is in their sauce.

There are more than a dozen flavors to choose from.

Tom said the number one seller is the medium Buffalo wings.

Rebecca is their wing master.

Once the wings are cooked to a golden brown, she pours on the sauce and serves them up.

"And voila...that is our famous chicken wing with our medium sauce," she said.

According to Ray, there's only one way to eat true Buffalo wings.

"The blue cheese dressing is a big part of the real Buffalo experience. In Buffalo, ranch dressing is not offered. You have to ask for it," Ray shared.

He said authentic Buffalo wings must be dipped in blue cheese.

"We make our own blue cheese in house. It's chunky. It's very flavorful and it's thick too," added Tom.

The pizza is also Buffalo-style.

"It's been called a cheesy, saucy, gooey mess," Ray described.

The sauce is sweet and is slathered on the crust.

It's loaded with mozzarella cheese and toppings, including their cup and char pepperoni.

"It forms a little cup that then crisps on the top and then it chars so you get that char flavor, and you get yummy pools of grease inside the pepperoni. That's a buffalo thing," Ray said.

The crust is crisp.

And the taste...

"For a wing place we make a dang good pizza," Tom chuckled.

The last Buffalo dish is a slow-roasted prime beef sandwich.

"It's served on a German roll called a weck roll," Ray explained. "It is the best roast beef sandwich you'll ever have."

While there's a lot to choose from, the wings still top Ray's list.

"It's a great-fun finger food," he smiled.

At Ray's, you can get delicious wings every single day of the week. But on Wing Wednesday, you can get them for 90 cents a wing.

The boneless wings are 10% off on Fridays.

Whatever you choose, bring your appetite.

Here's a look at Ray's Daily Specials. They are for dine-in and carry-out only.

Monday - $2 off all burgers

Tuesday - BOGO half price pizza

Wednesday - 90 cent wings

Thursday - 15% off chicken fingers

Friday - 10% Off Boneless Wings

If you don't want to wait for Wing Wednesday, you can get five wings for less than $7.00 any day of the week.

You can also order a one-topping, eight-inch pizza for less than $10.00 daily.

Ray's Wings, Pizza and Drinks is in Midtown Crossing at 200 South 31st Street.

For more details, visit their website.

You can find all our Cheap Eats stories here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.