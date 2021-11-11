Cheap Eats: Sauced by Alfaro

The mission of a new metro restaurant is simple: Bring joy to people through food — and it's working.

A metro woman now has everyone talking about her sweet and savory sauces and unique menu. In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole is taking you to Louisville, Nebraska where the secret really is in the sauce.

When something big happens in a small town like Louisville, Nebraska everybody knows about it.

"People have been really welcoming to us here, "said Michelle Alfaro. "They do talk about us a lot and I think it's because we bring something unique to the community that they haven't experienced before."

Michelle Alfaro opened Sauced By Alfaro six months ago.

"We have eight sauces I believe right now, but that's always changing," she explained.

Her sauces are the star of the show.

"Sauce takes things of familiarity and tradition and elevates them and brings a whole new experience to it. I do that through unique flavor combinations and sauces that are homemade from scratch," she said.

For example, Michelle creates a next-level experience by combining her White Wine Alfredo sauce and wings. The Alfredo Chicken Wings are now a sauced staple.

Her saucy dishes do come with a warning.

"It's sauce. You're going to be messy. You will need napkins to eat here and we're not sorry about it," she said with a smile.

She has a sauce for everything.

"We have Thai Sweet Chili, we have Bourbon Honey Mustard, Honey Sriracha, we do a Nashville Hot and more," she said.

She also has a sauce for the Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos.

" I would say our Bang Bang Tacos are our signature dish. I think our last Taco Day we did over 400 tacos," she shared.

Sous Chef Tara March says each piece of jumbo shrimp is hand-breaded. Once the shrimp is golden brown, it's taco time.

The hand-fried puffy shells are loaded with lettuce, their freshly made Bang Bang slaw, and the shrimp. It's topped with their special Bang Bang sauce.

The menu at Sauced changes with the seasons and often reflects Michelle's Italian childhood. That's how she came up with her popular Barbecue Spaghetti and Meatballs special.

"When I was a kid, we didn't have a whole lot. My dad didn't have the stuff to make spaghetti sauce, but he had a bottle of barbecue sauce and he made this and we're like 'whoa, dad, that was so good'," she recalled.

Technically, Sauced by Alfaro is a "To Go" restaurant, but customers can always place an order, walk right next door and dine in at Good Times Saloon.

"We will actually bring the food out to your table so you can enjoy cocktails, drinks beverages over at their location, and we'll bring it over so you can have more of a dine-in experience with it or you can take it home to go," she explained.

If you want to get sauced, make the drive to Louisville. Because they don't have a sit-down restaurant yet, once you place your order, park in front of the Sauced By Alfaro sign near 221 Main Street and they'll bring the food to you.

You can only get the Bang Bang Tacos when they have a taco event. The next event will be announced on their Facebook page here. An announcement should be coming soon.

