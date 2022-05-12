Cheap Eats: Sebastian's Southern Crab

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new metro restaurant run by two cousins is offering customers twice the options.

Sebastian's Southern Crab specializes in two types of food.

In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Anchor Serese Cole takes us to the place that's serving up succulent seafood and mouthwatering soul food.

"We have seafood boils. I mean you can get your crab legs and lobster tails," said owner Niki Burtin.

"We have the greens and the chicken and all that as well," added owner Wayne Gunnels.

Owners and cousins Burtin and Gunnels say the reason behind the seafood, soul food combo is simple.

"Because that's what we like to eat. I mean really," she chuckled. "It goes together for us and that was the thing, we both are soul food lovers, but also the seafood is something that we were always kind of like—let's get some seafood."

The top sellers are the seafood boils.

Kitchen Manager Jay Tyson says a boil is a little mixture of everything.

He layers the bottom of the boil with noodles. The next layer includes eight pieces of shrimp, eight pieces of sausage, two eggs, eight potato halves, and two pieces of corn. The crab legs go on top to make the boil complete.

The Sebastian Seafood Pasta is another popular choice. You can choose three proteins. It comes with plenty of veggies and Cajun butter.

Tyson says there are signs customers love it.

"I haven't gone out there to watch them take their first bite, but when they bring their bowl back, they're usually clean. That's a good sign," Tyson smiled.

If you're not in the mood for seafood, there's soul food.

The Sebastian's Fried Chicken is seasoned to perfection, but the difference is their chicken is fried in a pressure cooker.

Their chicken plate is served with two sides and a honey butter muffin.

"People love these muffins, they go crazy for these muffins," Tyson shared.

Whether you choose seafood or soul food, the owners want you to know when you're at Sebastian's, you're family.

"We want it to be like your grandma's house and you just don't want to leave because you just get that comfortable," Burtin said.

"I think the food is amazing, but the vibe is good," Gunnels added.

Sebastian's Southern Crab is open Wednesday through Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The weekend brunch special includes your choice of lobster bisque, shrimp and grits or gumbo with a dessert and cocktail for $15.

It's near the Westroads Mall on 843 North 89th St. Sebastian's offers lunch and happy hour specials during the weekdays.

To see the full menu, go to www.sebastianssoutherncrab.com.

