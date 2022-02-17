Cheap Eats: Shug's Comfort Food

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There are several ways you can participate in Black History Month. One suggestion is to get a taste of the African American culture.

In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole takes us to Old Town Bellevue, home to one of the newest soul food restaurants in the metro.

If you love soul food, Shug's Comfort Food is serving up some of your favorites.

Brandon Davis is the owner and chef.

He named the place in memory of his mom.

"Pretty soon hopefully we'll be a household name," he said optimistically.

He wanted a space where customers could have a soulful, dine-in experience.

"I think it's one of our only sit-down, casual dining places that we have as far as restaurant-style. Not necessarily take-out food. You can sit down (and) bring your friends," Davis said.

Davis says soul food is a labor of love.

"It's just the time, the effort, the love that's put into cooking," Davis shared.

The preparation is part of the process.

"In a soul food kitchen, isn't something always on, just like this?" asked Serese.

"It's something always going on! I've got smothered chicken in here now," Davis laughed.

Davis' fried catfish is the most popular item on the menu.

"We go through 40 to 50 pounds of fish some days," Davis explained.

His collard greens are a closed second.

In addition to all the soul food staples, there are also specials.

To wash it all down, there's nothing like a mason jar full of watermelon sweet tea.

At Shug's, it's more just good food.

There's food for thought.

On the walls and tables, you'll see African Americans who have made an impact, including Omaha's own.

There's also a "greens" selfie station.

It's just the kind of feel Davis was hoping for.

"Be able to come in and relax, let your hair down, and enjoy some good food," Davis said with a smile.

"What would your mom say?" asked Serese.

"Hopefully, she would be like, 'I'm so proud to see how far you've come.' I know she's smiling down on me," said Davis.

Smiling, now that others can enjoy her son's flavorful food the way she did.

"Most people come in here and find something on the menu that you like," Davis said with a smile.

Eventually, Davis would like to open two more locations: One on the north side of town and a fine dining soul food restaurant.

For now, you can find Shug's Comfort Food at 105 West Mission Avenue in Old Town Bellevue.

It's open Wednesday through Saturday. All the entrees come with two sides. One of the best deals is the two-piece chicken dinner. It's $11.00. The three-piece dinner is $14.00. Shug's also caters.

For more details, go to their Facebook page, Shug's Comfort Food, or call (531) 213- 2218.

