CHEAP EATS: Sons of Italy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sons of Italy was established in the 1920s in Omaha to help Italian immigrants adjust to life here in the U.S. The mission now for the fraternal order is to donate to charities, create scholarships and provide a place for community and family.

But as 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole found out, what happens inside that building from September to May is one delicious and enjoyable experience.

It's spaghetti and meatballs day at Sons of Italy.

"There's nothing but smiles in here," said Local Lodge President Sarah Ruma.

The tradition is 50 years old. The lunches started in 1973.

"What we did find out it was a $1.75 for a plate," said State Lodge President Dan Matuella.

Serese: What's the plate now?

Dan: Twelve dollars. But we throw more on. They were more stingy in '73. We're more generous now in '23.

Serese: How good is the spaghetti and meatballs?

Dan & Sarah: Felicissimo! So good.

"I would probably put our spaghetti up against anybody in town - but we're not competing, we just do our thing," Dan added.

That's exactly what the Pasta Crew in the kitchen likes to hear. The crew is made up mostly of retirees.

Serese: How many volunteers are here today?

Mike: Everybody you see here is a volunteer.

Mike Aliano has been manning this kitchen for five years.

"This is our oldest volunteer. His name is Joe Ritchie," Mike introduced.

"I'm 94 years old," Joe Ritchie added.

"He is here faithfully, every week," Mike explained.

He also introduced me to the youngest volunteer Josh Myers.

Serese: What's is like being here with all these guys?

Josh: It's awesome. You get to give back to your Italian heritage and help out the community it's great ... couldn't be happier to be here.

This kitchen is a who's who of Omaha and Italian history.

Mike: This is Don LoSole of LoSole's restaurant.

Serese: This is history right here. What a pleasure to meet you.

Mike: Here's another bit of history - Chuck Caniglia from the Venice Inn.

Chuck: We're two restauranters you know.

Serese: What are you guys doing in the kitchen?

Don: Whatever they tell us!

The meals here are a production. The meatballs are made on Mondays. But just about every day - volunteers are here. They prepare enough meatballs and spaghetti to feed the masses - 2000 meatballs, 140 gallons of sauce.

"It's a sauce that we've been using forever since we opened up. Through the years... we have perfected it. So now, it's not Grandma Annie's or anyone else's recipe. It's our recipe. It's a Sons of Italy recipe," Mike shared.

It's all a labor of love.

By 10:00 a.m. it's time to get the serving line ready and at 10:30 sharp it's go time.

"I can almost tell you who's going to be the first person in line," Mike chuckled.

Once the line starts, it doesn't stop. They serve plate - after plate - of pasta. It comes with salad and your choice of bread - Orsi's or Rotellas. You can buy a chocolate chip cannoli for dessert.

Serese: Who eats spaghetti and meatballs at 10:30 in the morning? All these people do and now I do.

And so does Terry Nelson - he comes every week.

"The food is great, the people are great, good atmosphere to eat and it's very reasonable," Nelson smiled.

Serese: You just have one complaint - what is it?

Terry: I eat too much!

Here, it's about more than the food.

"If you look around here there are nanas and great grandparents, the old Santa Lucia band, the boys playing baseball from Mosquito Hill, Rocky Marciano then we have a specific military wall," Sara described.

It's the stories the walls tell - and the fellowship this place brings.

"For me it's family. I was just going to say it's Familia," Sarah and Dan said together.

"It means so much to so many families - Ruma's, Troya's, Caniglia's, Mancuso's ... Those families are the very fabric not only of Little Italy down here but also the community," Dan expressed.

Sons of Italy serves the pasta meals every Thursday and Friday from September to May. Thursday the meals are served from 10:00 AM - 2:30 PM. Friday, meals are served from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Every third Thursday and Friday of the month, the menu changes to Italian Sausage and Mostaccioli.

The $12 meals include bread and salad and it's all you can eat. There is also an open bar and a takeout window if you can't dine in. They accept cash and checks only.

For more details go to sonsofitalyne.org.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.