Cheap Eats: Square Donut

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Apparently, we really love our donuts. It's estimated the average American eats 31 of the sweet treats a year. There are two national donut days a year. This Saturday is one of them. To get you ready, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole takes you to one of the metro's newest donut shops that's super charming, incredibly pink and very square.

They are one of our favorite breakfast foods.

"To see the amount of people that show up for their love of donuts and so early in the morning — sometimes I'm just in awe," owner Elizabeth Pooley said.

But her donuts aren't your typical donuts.

At Square Donut, the fried dough is, well, square.

"That actually evolved from the person I bought it from in Alabama," she explained.

Pooley brought the recipe and idea to Omaha.

"I'm not a big sweets person to begin with," she admitted.

While she may not eat donuts often, she stands by hers.

Each donut is made from scratch each day.

"So, the freshness is incredible and then of course we have some trade secrets with our technique that makes it super, super tender," she smiled.

The signature donuts are the glazed and the glazed chocolate topped.

Blueberry is the favorite cake donut.

But it doesn't stop there.

"My brain just goes nuts thinking how I can take flavor and turn it into something spectacular on a donut," she shared.

So, Pooley creates a donut of the month.

Her manager Jonathan Rotramel brings the vision to life.

Rotramel showed our crew the October flavor of the month — s'mores.

"These are messy, but boy are they worth it," he laughed.

Like regular s'mores, there's chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows.

"These are scratch-made, in-house, pink marshmallows," he explained. "And we give it a nice toast on top so that way (it stays) when we put our graham cracker on the top."

"I've never had anything like this donut," Serese said.

"Thank you. That's the point. That's what I love to hear," said Pooley.

"I want to do things to donuts that's never been done before," Pooley said with a smile.

Customers notice.

They like the boutique feel and beautifully decorated treats.

"We've done Pokémon donuts, we've done Harry Potter donuts, we've done kitty donuts," said customer Karissa Steinshouer.

The metro mom celebrates all her kids' birthdays at Square Donut.

"They're delicious and (the) custom donuts are amazing. I just come in and order whatever theme we're having and everybody's happy including mom," Steinshouer laughed.

It's just what Pooley imagined.

"I walked in and it's so charming, it's so cozy," said Serese.

"We want Omaha to have that. We're not New York City or Los Angeles, but why can't Omaha have anything exceptional in the donut world?" said Pooley.

You can't help but notice the woman-run, pinked-out donut shop is supported by a lot of women, too.

"How much do you love her donuts?" asked Serese.

"Oh, I love her!" said a customer.

"But we do get a lot of dads that come in here with their kids. I think they just look past the pink and go straight to the case," Pooley joked.

That's what it's all about — decorative, delicious donuts — ready for men, women and kids to eat up and enjoy.

Square Donut is at 158th and West Maple Road. It's open Tuesday through Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This month's flavor of the month is Turtle Fudge. It's filled with whipped cream, topped with chocolate and toasted pecans then drizzled with caramel.

A dozen donuts range in price from $14.59 to $28.09 for higher custom orders. You can go to their website for more details.

