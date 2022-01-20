Cheap Eats: Sunnyside on Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There's a new way to start your day in the Metro.

Sunnyside on Center serves all breakfast all the time.

It opened nearly one year ago, and as 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole found out, it's quickly becoming one of Omaha's favorite breakfast spots.

Sunnyside on Center also partners with Hardy Coffee so you can get their delicious pastries, too.

Nothing gets your day off to a good start like a great breakfast.

"We are a fast-casual breakfast place," Owner Travis Liebig said.

Everything is made to order. So, we aren't fast food, but we like to be quick," he explained.

That's the mission at Sunnyside on Center: quick food served with a smile.

"A lot of times we're the first people that a lot of people see so we want to try to be super friendly," he added.

Co-Owner Travis Liebig says you can find all your favorite breakfast food along with the most ordered item on the menu.

"The breakfast burritos are really our bread and butter," Travis shared.

Chef Shaun Webb is their burrito master. He makes sure every burrito is loaded just right.

"A basic burrito comes with a sauce which is green Chile or chipotle queso. They get cheese with it, an egg and potatoes," Chef Shaun explained.

He prepared the two burrito specials on the menu this month: A Japanese burrito with chicken, rice and Asian spices and the Southwest Burrito.

"It comes with their house-made chorizo, eggs, potatoes and your choice of sauce and toppings," Chef Shaun said. "We've got pico de gallo, lime sour cream and some chipotle queso, fold it up and we're going to grill it. I think a lot of people think that's the secret to our burritos."

Their breakfast sandwiches are also a hit.

"It's warm. It's filling. It's hearty. It's basically what everybody wants," the chef smiled.

He suggests adding some sweet heat.

"I like to put one of the hot sauces on them. It's actually made by one of the locals in Omaha. It's Yeak. We've got a red sauce, habanero sauce and green sauce and probably the green sauce is the most popular, but they're all very, very good," Chef Shaun stated.

Speaking of good, the chef also made the chorizo gravy biscuit scramble.

"That's our house-made sausage, chorizo, house-made gravy, eggs, our house-made pickled onions, green chili sauce, and cilantro over biscuits and gravy," he described.

"We have a very kind of limited menu, but we have a very good menu," Travis said.

The next time you're near 35th and Center, stop by Sunnyside on Center where the restaurant is cozy, the food is delicious and breakfast is always on the table.

"We want people to have a good experience. We want you to start your day well because if you start off your day well, hopefully, the rest of the day goes well," Travis said with a smile.

The breakfast sandwiches are $6.00, the burritos are $7.50 and the biscuits & gravy are $8.50.

The restaurant is on 35th and Center and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To see the full menu or order online, go to sunnysideomaha.com.

