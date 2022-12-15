Cheap Eats: Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The countdown is on to Christmas. For many of you, that means the baking has already begun. But if you don't have the time or energy, a metro bakery has you covered. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole takes us inside Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop in Cheap Eats.

It's crunch time at Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop.

"Cookies are what everybody wants this time of year — shortbreads, gingerbreads — those are the big sellers," said owner Katina Talley.

Talley has owned this place for six years and every December, it's the same story.

"We turn into a cookie factory," she laughed.

But Talley welcomes the challenge.

"People have called me the Cookie Queen," she smiled.

Her reign started early.

"I grew up making cookies out of the Betty Crocker Cookbook most weekends," she recalled.

"What's the key to a good cookie?" asked Serese.

"Butter, Butter, Butter it's so simple just use butter," said Talley.

For Talley, sweets are a science.

"I studied food science technology in college and happened to get a job in the bake lab at Conagra Foods," she explained.

She combines her studies with memories to create her holiday treats.

"Every December, we roll out my personal favorite, the Puppy Chow Bars. I grew up eating Puppy Chow, like my friends would bring for the holiday cookie exchanges," she reminisced. "So essentially, Puppy Chow is compacted in a bar form kind of like Scotcheroo meets Puppy Chow. You got the peanut butter and the chocolate and the powdered sugar on the outside."

"I bet people love it," said Serese.

"They go wild and they're naturally gluten-free," said Talley.

She also created Jingle Bell Bars.

"They have peppermint, marshmallow and salted Oreo," she smiled.

"How do you come up with your recipes?" asked Serese.

"I just spend a lot of time here mostly, just thinking what's next," said Talley.

Her most popular concoction is the signature cookie at Magnolia's.

The Malted Oreo Cookie is a combination of Oreos and chocolate chips.

"They are the best cookie that we make for sure, by a mile," she shared.

From the Apple Pecan Streusel Pie to her homemade bars and scones, these ladies in the kitchen are busy baking.

And don't forget the cinnamon rolls.

"They are just pillowy and caramelly and we top them off with cream before we bake them. So, they're nice and gooey and then of course the cream cheese icing," she detailed.

For people who want a sample, there's a holiday box.

No two are alike.

"In this box we have the Brown Butternut Cookie. There are some Mini-Salted Honey. Salted Honey Cookies are such a good Christmas cookie, you can dip in your coffee in the morning," she smiled.

She also added some Rosemary Shortbread, Iced Gingerbread and a few Brown Butter Shortbread Trees.

"For bars, we'll do a couple of pieces of the Peppermint Marshmallow and a couple of pieces of the German Chocolate Pecan," she added. Nestle them in so they're nice and pretty and a little smiley Macaroon to peek through the window. A perfect gift to take your family, a great size for sharing."

That's her why.

"Just to be a part of people's happy memories — whether that's a wedding or birthdays — but also just like a Tuesday when you need a pick me up," she grinned.

Sweet Magnolia's Bake Shop has two locations: One in Midtown (813 North 40th Street) and their new space in Millwork Commons (1222 Nicholas Street). You have until December 20th to place an order for Christmas.

You can get a six-pack of cookies for $15, a Signature Box (highlighted in this story ) or a Cookie Holiday Box. Both holiday boxes are $30. Keep in mind, the bake shop puts the Signature Box together. You should alert them to any food allergies when you place your order. To see all of their holiday treats go to this website.

