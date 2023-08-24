CHEAP EATS: Taste of Heaven Food Truck

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha food truck is making more than just delicious food. It's making a difference.

It's called a Taste of Heaven. The food truck just won the 2023 Reader's Choice "Best of Big O" award. That's for the phenomenal food. But as 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole reports in Cheap Eats, the mission that inspired it — started years ago.

This food truck is the result of one man, a mission, and a higher calling.

"We identified youth in food insecure neighborhoods and the only hot meal that they were getting was at school, so we started feeding them after school," the owner explained.

From there he created family cooking classes.

"I would hire cooks or chefs to come in - oftentimes they would call in or wouldn't show. Well, the kids still had to eat. So, I went in the kitchen, and I just started playing around. The kids loved it and before you knew it - Chef Revy Rev. was born."

Chef Revy Rev. is Pastor Tony Sanders.

"I have been preaching the gospel - this will be my 29th year," he said with pride.

He has run the food truck for three years now. The name came easy.

"We would feed the children food and the parents, and they would say it tastes like heaven," he smiled.

A Taste of Heaven Mobile Restaurant specializes in dishes like catfish, wings, burgers, and Philly cheesesteaks.

"Our basic menu I would describe it as a Southern American menu," he shared.

But that's just the beginning. There are 31 different food genres.

"We rotate our menu and so we use this as our main truck. If we're hired to do catering and they want Cajun food - we'll do the Cajun menu. If they want vegan or if they want smoked food - we'll use the Revy Rev. Ribs," he added.

The fried catfish is the staple here.

Serese: What makes it so good?

Pastor Sanders: People wouldn't believe me if I told them. I believe it's just God's blessing. He just winks on it. Somehow, someway - and it turns into something magical. I really can't take credit for that.

That magical fish comes with his crinkle Cajun fries.

"People come and just order fries they love it so much," he said.

The Argentine Shrimp is his favorite dish. It's served on top of his homemade mac and cheese or Cajun rice.

The hand-breaded chicken tenders, called "Tony's Tenders" are paired with a few popular menu items.

"This (the tenders) will top the chicken and waffles. We'll also chop them up and put in our buffalo sauce and add that to the macaroni and cheese. That's called the Buffalo Bites and Mac and Cheese or BoMac.

At a Taste of Heaven, you can also get a slice of heaven - like this 7up pound cake and carrot cake.

And remember to get the Cucumber Mint Lemonade.

"It's a great summertime drink - very refreshing," Pastor Sanders said as he sipped.

While the pastor's food is divine, preaching will always be his passion.

"That's my calling. I enjoy doing it and the truck gives me an opportunity to do ministry. We feed the homeless. During the COVID, we provided food for free. So, it gives me the opportunity to do what I enjoy doing and that's ministry and meeting needs," he said.

A Taste of Heaven food truck will be parked at Late Night at the Zoo. To see where Revy Rev. is headed next, follow Taste of Heaven Mobile Restaurant.

Each month, Pastor Sanders gives all his tips to non-profits that align with his mission. This month's donations are going to the Omaha Fire Department, the Ronald McDonald House and B&B Sports Academy.

After Terence Crawford's big win over Errol Spence, Pastor Sanders created a Stuffed Catfish special. If you order that or the BoMac (Buffalo bites with Mac & Cheese) named after Bud's trainer - a percentage of the sales will also go to B & B.

So far, he has donated $500 to the champ's home gym.

