Cheap Eats: The Caddy Shack Bar & Grill

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a place that combines the love of golf with the love of good food.

In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole goes to The Caddy Shack Bar and Grill to see the dishes that keep driving customers back for another bite.

Inside The Caddy Shack Bar and Grill, there are few things you can count on: golf memorabilia galore, several nods to the 80's comedy Caddyshack, and match play on the big screens.

"I'm not very good at golf, but I love watching and doing everything with golf," said owner Jay Johnson.

It's just the way Johnson likes it.

Admittedly better than his golf game is the food.

"(It's) better than your average bar food," Johnson said.

Every day of the week Monday through Friday, there's a lunch special at The Caddy Shack. All the specials are less than $11. The most popular by far is the spaghetti.

"Ten years ago, we were having spaghetti specials and my cook happened to make a beer cheese soup that day and I said 'let's try that with spaghetti,' and ever since then it's been a staple," Johnson explained.

Tommy Bast is one of the cooks in The Caddy Shack kitchen and he's got the spaghetti thing down.

"This is what we call half and half. It comes with our meat sauce and our beer cheese sauce and that comes with a side of parmesan and garlic bread," he demonstrated.

The spaghetti's great.

But it's not the most ordered item on the menu.

"Wings. We sell a ton of wings," Johnson revealed.

"I actually call it Jay's Wing Shack because the chicken wings are really good," Bast joked.

Bast said their wings are the best wings he's ever had.

Doug Prahineki is also a cook in The Caddy Shack kitchen and said, "Summertime we seem to do a lot more sandwiches, wings year-round. They never slow down."

You could call Doug the official wing man.

What makes their wings so special? They're char-buffed.

Once he sauces the wings, he puts them on the grill, then gives them one more splash of sauce.

"We have people that come in every day for lunch at a certain table and they order wings every day," Doug shared.

If you want to taste something different, you must try the Ty Webb Tots.

"It's a tater tot with a jalapeno in the middle of it, wrapped in bacon," Bast explained.

Then it is smothered with cheese.

"Just melt it all down and we serve them with a side of ranch," Bast added.

The tots are a Caddy Shack original.

When you stop by The Caddy Shack, expect a little heat and a big name or two every now and then.

"Mark Calcavecchia was in for lunch yesterday," Johnson shared.

You can also expect delicious food on your plate and plenty of golf on the TVs.

Here's a look at the lunch specials at The Caddy Shack Bar and Grill:

Monday: Meatloaf - $9.95

Tuesday: Chicken Club Sandwich - $9.95

Wednesday: Chicken Fried Steak - $9.95

Thursday: Spaghetti (all day) - $9.95

Friday: Hot Beef - $10.95

You can take advantage of the deals at both locations: The North Park restaurant is just north of 117th Avenue and Blondo.

The Caddy Shack West is just southwest of 180th and Harrison.

Both restaurants are open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

