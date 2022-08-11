Cheap Eats: The Cheese Life

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week's Cheap Eats is highlighting the final food truck of the summer.

This one is for cheese lovers. If you like cheese, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole may have the perfect place for you.

It is a cheese lover's dream.

Lani Moe started her food truck four years ago.

"I always wanted that little grandma restaurant that you just kind of write down what you make for the day on the chalkboard," Moe explained.

The name is simple.

"The Cheese Life," she shrugged.

At The Cheese Life—cheese is the menu.

"White American, yellow American, provolone, pepper jack, mozzarella, cheddar, Swiss, period," Moe listed.

And the cheesier, the better.

"It's not fancy, it's super simple," she smiled.

The Cheese Life is truly a family operation. The family business includes Moe's newly retired husband Mitch, their two daughters, two sons and a nephew.

They love the family time and their digs.

"This is a Mack daddy truck," she laughed. "It's big. There's usually five of us in here, someone taking orders, two cooks, and then over here, I like it," she said with a grin.

There are a few things you can expect at The Cheese Life.

Your food will be cheesy and fast.

"We can usually get a sandwich out a minute," Moe said proudly.

She enjoys watching customers take that first bite.

"We'll watch a guy grab a hold of a Philly and take a bite. Then he kind of does that happy dance as he's chewing," Moe demonstrated.

Those steak phillies are their most popular sandwich.

"You can have onions and jalapenos cooked in the meat, and then pick your cheese, and this year we started the chicken Philly which is also super yum," she shared with a smile.

When she says the sandwich is popular, she means it.

"We'll probably sell over 100 in two hours on a Friday," she explained.

For the ultimate cheese lover, there's the Mac and Cheese Grilled Cheesey.

"It's so much cheese... so cheesy and yummy," she chuckled.

The sides are also a hit.

"This is the gold, the curds... if you're out of these, people get mad at you," she winked.

Satisfied customers keep coming back and spreading the word.

"We were on vacation this year and just got an email that we won Omaha's best food truck," said Moe.

"How does that make you feel?" asked Serese.

"I didn't even know that we were in the running!" said Moe.

And for her, the cheddar doesn't get any better than that.

All the sandwiches at The Cheese Life are about $10. The cheese curds are $8.

Thursday, August 11, The Cheese Life food truck will be parked at Late Nights at the Zoo.

Saturday, August 13, you can find the truck at Oak Hills Country Club Summer Bash. The best way to track their truck is to follow the crew on Facebook at The Cheese Life Omaha.

