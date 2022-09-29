Cheap Eats: The Churro Spot

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Here at KMTV, we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. This week's Cheap Eats highlights a new Mexican restaurant here in the metro.

The Churro Spot opened its doors this year, but the owner has been selling his fried doughy dessert for years. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole checked out his sweet treats and more in this week's Cheap Eats.

For Omar Garrido, The Churro Spot feels a lot like home.

"Whenever I feel at home, I know the food's going to be good," Garrido said. "For us in the Hispanic community, it's like you're walking into your aunt's kitchen or your grandma's kitchen."

The idea came to him more than five years ago in Mexico.

"I saw a lot of families, American families, crossing the borders just to pick up churros. The churros line was out the door, and I was just sitting there eating a churro myself and I thought we don't have a churro spot in Omaha. That was in 2016," Garrido explained.

"How good are your churros?" asked Serese.

"They are delicious, the best in town," said Garrido.

His food truck quickly became the Baskin Robbins of churros.

"We have the Bavarian Crème, we have the Cajeta which is like a Mexican caramel. We have the Oreo, Apple, Raspberry and of course the traditional the Cinnamon Sugar," he added.

As scrumptious as the churros are, Garrido wanted to offer his customers more.

"I started with tacos and tortas, added burritos, then added quesadillas and nachos and slowly started to come into what it is now." Garrido said.

He opened The Churro Spot restaurant this year.

The biggest seller isn't the churros.

It's the street asada tacos.

"What makes them so good?" asked Serese.

"I would say our marinade. We let our meat marinade for 24 hours," said Garrido.

The grilled fish tacos are a close second. They're served on two tortilla shells.

"Originally in Mexico, the tacos come in two shells. I don't know how that started. It has to do a little bit—so they don't break or fall apart. But I feel it probably started because people wanted to get full faster, cheaper," he laughed.

He fills both tacos with fresh ingredients. The fish tacos come with purple cabbage and a lime crème. Both get onions, cilantro and a special sauce.

"It's a mixture between guacamole and green salsa. You have to try it to know how great it is," he smiled.

The sopes are another delicious option.

"This is a dish you learned from your mom?" asked Serese.

"She's the one who showed us how to make it. It was fun. It was the one and only time she was here. But we try to make it a point to learn the right way," said Garrido.

All the dough is made by hand. It comes with refried beans, your choice of meat and is topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese.

Trying his food is like your own personal fiesta, giving you a taste of Mexico right here in Nebraska.

"We're really excited where we are, and I wouldn't be surprised if there's another Churro Spot out west with a drive thru. That's what we're hoping for," he said.

The Churro Spot is near 50th and Saddle Creek right behind O'Leavers.

It's open Monday through Saturday. There are lunch specials Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

