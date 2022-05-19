Cheap Eats: The Dapper Doughnut

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You may think if you've had one doughnut, you've had them all. But a new doughnut shop in the metro is proving that's not the case. It's offering something new and delicious to the doughnut scene.

In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Achor Serese went to The Dapper Doughnut to check it out.

The fried dough is always on the move at The Dapper Doughnut.

"I've always loved doughnuts," admitted owner Roberto Chavez.

The sweet treats have been his guilty pleasure since he was a kid.

"I worked for a doughnut shop when I was in high school," he shared.

Now he's happy to own a doughnut shop. But he'll be the first to tell you...

"It's not a traditional doughnut shop," he admitted.

His doughnuts are made to order, which means they're always hot and fresh. And all The Dapper Doughnuts are minis.

"They're like half the size of a regular doughnut, but it's perfect for kids, it's perfect for anyone," he said with a smile.

The Dapper Doughnut has more than 25 flavors from birthday cake to s'mores.

"The most popular flavors are bananas foster, funnel cake, strawberry bella, lemon cream, the list goes on and on," he laughed. "For kids, it's birthday cake, chocolate sprinkles and fruity pebbles."

Robert's brother Rodrigo works at the doughnut shop, too. He demonstrated how he makes the bananas foster doughnuts.

There's caramel, cinnamon drizzle and a slice of banana.

"And then we finish it up with the graham crackers on top," he explained.

The cookies and cream is also a popular choice, especially with kids.

It comes with chocolate and marshmallow drizzle and crushed Oreos.

He says the kids like to watch them decorate the doughnuts.

And customers can't get enough.

Jose Reyes is a regular. He had tried every single flavor at least once. He stopped in to take a box to work.

"It's a little treat for everyone. I mean little, mini doughnuts — who can resist?" Reyes asked.

If you think the doughnuts are hard to resist...

"We can turn any doughnut flavor into a milkshake," Chavez said.

He showed us how he makes the cookies and cream doughnut milkshake. The doughnuts are the main ingredient.

"We're going to start off with four donuts," he grinned.

There's also three scoops of ice cream, milk, chocolate and marshmallow drizzle and a generous scoop of Oreo cookie crumbles. Once it's all blended, he adds whipped cream, chocolate and more Oreos.

Then, the finale.

"Another two cinnamon sugar donuts on top," he said proudly.

"When is the right time to have a doughnut milkshake?" asked Serese.

"Oh, it's always the right time. It's never too early, never too late!" said Chavez.

After two years, Chavez is proud of his little shop.

"So far we've made 165,000 doughnuts," he shared.

Now, he's looking forward to more delicious doughnut days ahead.

All the Dapper Doughnuts are cake-style. If you want to try them, the shop is open every day at 16827 Q Street.

The doughnut milkshakes are $5.99. There is a Dapper Grande Special for $8.99. It includes a 12-pack of mini doughnuts with any coffee drink. The Dapper Jr. Deal is for kids. It comes with six mini doughnuts and a drink for $5.00.

The store also caters. For more information, go to thedapperdoughnut.com.

