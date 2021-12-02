Cheap Eats: The Galley

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Metro couple is cooking up tasty creations with their takeout restaurant, The Galley, which opened one year ago. The "to go" format has come in handy during the pandemic, and The Galley is still generating a lot of buzz. The creative menu keeps customers coming back.

At The Galley, opposites attract.

"He has a different type of style and I have a different type of style," explained restaurant co-owner Shannon Derry, who is also in charges of the sweets section of the menu.

"Comfort food. I'm very old school," Derry said.

Chris Knobbe, the other half of the cooking couple, specializes in savory.

"I just trying stuff and it ends up working really, really well," Knobbe said.

It's their recipe to success.

"We try to have fun with it," Derry said.

Under the "Sammiches" section of The Galley's menu, you'll find sandwiches like the Italian Stallion, the Chick Magnet and for Ferris Bueller fans, the Abe Froman.

"Abe Froman! Yes absolutely: Sausage King of Chicago," the couple said together.

Their chicken and waffles are one of most popular sandwiches on the menu. The chicken is marinated, hand-breaded and then it goes for a dip in the deep fryer.

The waffles are deep fried, too.

"We all agreed: a deep fried waffle is a must have in your life," Derry said.

It's all topped with a homemade waffle sauce and a side of pure maple syrup.

Knobbe's Italian Beef is a Galley staple. Prepping the meat is a two-day process.

"But it makes a fantastic sandwich," Knobbe said. "The slow roasting, the cut of meat that you get before, the spices that are dry rubbed on it," he explained.

It's also loaded with fresh veggies.

Then customers can pick the way they want their sandwich: dry, wet or dunked.

The newest addition at The Galley is the sweetest item on the menu: the "GalleyO's." They are deep fried Oreos with a twist. Derry coats Oreos in a waffle mix and freezes them, to then be served with a side of Derry's powdered sugar dipping glaze.

"Who doesn't like dipping stuff?" Derry asked.

That's what they do at The Galley. The couple provides fun food that's deliciously different.

"When I'm trying to come up with something for a special, I think about the places that I've been and the food that I absolutely love and miss," Knobbe said.

"We make stuff. We're like 'let's give it a shot' and then some people are like 'don't take it off the menu,' " Derry added.

After one year, this cooking couple agrees that their chemistry works inside the kitchen and out.

"We haven't killed each other yet, so that's good," Derry laughed.

Customers can browse The Galley's menu and order online by visiting galleyomaha.com. The Galley delivers through Omaha LoCo Delivery and fulfills in-shop orders for carryout and curbside pickup. The shop is located near Aksarben at 4963 Center Street.

