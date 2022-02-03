Cheap Eats: The Modern Waffle

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Foodies tend to visit food trucks in the summer. The new owners of The Modern Waffle food truck are putting a creative and delicious spin on waffles all year round.

In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole shows you some fun flavors you can get this winter that will surely warm you up.

When it comes to breakfast, a good waffle often tops the list.

So, when Jonathon Taylor, a trained chef, and his mom Bonnie, who has always loved to cook, found out The Modern Waffle food truck was for sale, they said batter up.

The Taylors bought the food truck in November and have already added fun items to the menu like their spin on chicken and waffles.

"People love chicken and waffles. This was by far the most requested thing we had," Jonathon said.

They put the chicken in the waffle and it's served with syrup or honey mustard.

"We did a Facebook poll about the toppings. Syrup crushed it," he laughed.

The menu is full of creativity, like the chili waffle.

"I make the chili from scratch and it's a recipe that I've been working on for about 35 years," Bonnie explained.

That homemade chili comes with cheese, sour cream and green onions. You can also get the chili in a cup.

We know in Nebraska, nothing goes better with chili than cinnamon rolls. So, there's a cinnamon roll waffle, too.

"We toss it in cinnamon sugar and then we take our cream cheese frosting, and with the frosting, the goal is to fill every single pocket, so you get this really nice cinnamon roll," Jonathon demonstrated.

From the tropical churro to the chocolate cherry waffle, there are nine different flavors to choose from.

Picking just one can be tough. With the waffle flight, you don't have to.

"We cook a waffle, split it into quarters and top each quarter with whatever you want. So, you can pick four different waffles from our menu," Jonathon shared.

They also have a waffle board. It can feed a group as small as six to 150 or more. The board is loaded with waffles and toppings like whipped cream, Nutella, granola, peanut butter sauce, and cream cheese frosting.

Whether it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, these waffle makers have one goal.

"I want people to walk away satisfied and to have fun while doing it," Jonathon said.

"That's why I like waffles because they're fun," Bonnie added.

You can always order a traditional waffle. The classic is $7.00. The regularly featured waffles are $8.00 and the seasonal waffles are $9.00.

If you want to experience more than one flavor, the waffle flight is $12.00.

You can find The Modern Waffle food truck every Sunday from 10 am. to 1 p.m. at Trucks and Taps on 108th and Q.

To follow their events during the week, go to modernwaffle.com.

