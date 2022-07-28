Cheap Eats: Three Kids Lobster

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's the third week we're highlighting food trucks in Cheap Eats. This week, it's all about a New England classic. The owners of The Modern Waffle, a popular waffle food truck, just started something new with lobster lovers in mind. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole introduces us to Three Kids Lobster.

There's a new way for lobster lovers to get their lobster rolls on the go.

"We're just a tiny business. Really, we've got a 12-foot business," laughed owners Bonnie and Jonathon Taylor.

It's called Three Kids Lobster.

It's the only food truck in Omaha that serves the New England-style classic.

The mother and son duo says the rolls remind them of their time in Maine.

"We would spend the summer there, at least a month with the kids, and it was a special time for everybody to get together," Bonnie said.

Those three kids treasured their vacations.

Their summers always included lobster.

Seafood was and continues to be a big part of their family traditions.

"When the whole family gathers, we still order fresh lobsters and have a lobster boil on Christmas day," Bonnie shared.

Now they're sharing their lobster love with Omaha.

"There are so many people who've come who have never had lobster," Jonathon said.

The menu is simple.

"Lobster roll, chips, drink, panna cotta, that's it," Jonathon chuckled.

The recipe is simple, too.

"It's a Maine lobster which means it's a cold lobster, dressed in mayo," he explained.

The key is making it as authentic as possible.

That starts with the bread. After both sides are buttered, he packs the warm, toasted bun with fresh, cold lobster, then adds warm brown butter and chives on top.

"When people take a bite, what's their reaction?" asked Serese.

"I see a lot of big sighs and smiles and eyes closed and I'm like, this is what it's about!" said Jonathon.

"What do you love most about the lobster rolls?" asked Serese.

"Oh, I love the sweet meat with the crispy roll. I don't like a lot of dressing, so this is right up my alley. We want to make the lobster the star," said Bonnie.

After about five weeks in business, they can't believe the response.

"I was blown away in the most wonderful way! We've got people who come back every single weekend," Jonathon smiled.

Now they're looking to the future.

"As the weather cools off, I'd like to offer some soups like my New England Clam Chowder or my Lobster Bisque," he shared.

Until then, he'll keep making this special East Coast meal for customers.

"It's amazing how many people have said it brings them back to what they remember from out East and how I'm doing it right," he said.

"Every time I eat it, I'm just transported to that cabin back in Maine," he smiled.

This segment is Cheap Eats. But remember lobster is not so cheap.

But at Three Kids Lobster, they have made it affordable.

You can get a lobster roll, a bag of Cape Cod chips and drink for 25 dollars.

They're usually parked at Trucks and Taps Patio at 5402 S. 108th Street on Fridays and Saturdays, but it's best to follow them on Facebook for weekly updates. While you're there, you can also learn about their Lobster On The Go kit.

