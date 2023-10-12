CHEAP EATS: Tracks Lounge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you ask who has the best wings in Omaha, you'll get a variety of answers. But some restaurants are always mentioned. Tracks Lounge is one of them. New owners just bought the neighborhood bar and grill in June. But they're keeping the old tried and true recipes.

3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole paid Tracks a visit and found - it's about more than wings. Tracks has a unique history - and one finger-licking claim to fame.

Since 1965, Tracks Lounge has been a fixture in this Omaha neighborhood.

"It's a horse racing bar. Aksarben horse track was down the street. That's kind of how they got the theme," explained owner Mark Pogee.

While the Aksarben Racetrack closed nearly three decades ago — Tracks lives on.

"The feel of it - we kept it all the same," Mark added.

There are nods to horse racing all around the place from pictures and posters to memorabilia.

"People still talk about their stories down at the track," he said.

Mark: I don't hear of people winning - it's always losing.

Serese: That's why they'd come here after.

Mark: Exactly get a nice cold beer and forget about it.

But a cold beer wasn't the only draw.

Serese: Tracks is known for ...

Mark: It's known for its chicken.

"World's best chicken," Mark said matter-of-factly.

Serese: When you say "World's Best" - that's a huge claim.

Mark: Yes, and we stand by it.

Owner Dylan Foster showed us what it takes to make the "World's Best Chicken."

"We soak it in a salty and sugar brine, then we put it in our flour that we have our spices - paprika, onion salt, garlic pepper ... all the best seasonings, "he shared.

Then it goes in the Broaster which is a pressurized fryer.

"And then we lock it in place and let it do its magic," Dylan smiled.

The magic takes about ten minutes.

"It comes out nice and juicy," Dylan added.

You can get four, eight or 12 pieces and it's served with the house coleslaw.

Serese: When you watch people take a bite out of their favorite piece of chicken, what's their reaction?

Dylan: Usually, it's a mixture of them realizing how it is and then it turns into how good it is.

Their chicken may be the world's best, but their wings are their best seller.

Serese: What's the key to a perfect wing?

Dylan: Oh, it's the sauce. The sauce is the boss.

Not only do they make their own sauce — Tracks has its own Wingology.

The wings are fried, tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce and charred. Then they're sauced again.

The most popular wing flavor is the Garlic Parmesan.

"People just love it - can't get enough," Dylan shared.

He also made the Thai Peanut Wings. They're smothered in peanut sauce - then topped with green onions, sesame seeds and sprinkled with a few chopped peanuts.

I couldn't wait to try the "World's Best Chicken."

Serese: This is good chicken.

Mark: Should we keep doing chicken?

Serese: You should keep doing chicken - don't change a thing!

Dylan says others come to put their "World's Best Chicken" to the test, too.

"They come to say if it is or isn't - usually that it is," Dylan smiled.

Tracks Lounge is at 1506 South 60th Street. It's open every day at noon. There is more on the menu than just good chicken. The owners say they have great burgers and award-winning Bloody Marys.

To see the full menu, go to trackslounge.com.

