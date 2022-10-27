Cheap Eats: Try some Hallo-wings at Sauced by Alfaro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Halloween is just a few days away and a metro restaurant is getting into the spirit. In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole went to Papillion to show us how a restaurant is giving customers a unique and delicious taste of Halloween.

There's something ghoulishly good going on inside a downtown Papillion restaurant.

"I love little spooky things," said Sauced By Alfaro owner Michelle Alfaro.

Chef Alfaro is known for her creative concoctions.

Now, she's cooking up something special just for Halloween.

"We are going to wing it with our Hallo-wings," she laughed.

Her Hallo-wing masterpieces come in three distinct colors and flavors.

"They're going to look like tricks, but they're going to taste like treats," she smiled.

The Black Widow wings are buffalo flavored.

The Zombie wings are green. They're sweet with a little heat.

And the Vampire Blood Red wings are sweet Thai chili flavored.

"It's kind of fun to do that and just see how we can creep people out a little bit," she chuckled.

If those are too scary for you, she's also whipping up some fall favorites — Sauced style — beginning with her O.G. Grilled Cheese. The bread is artisan sourdough and parmesan crusted.

It comes with not two, not four, but six pieces of Havarti cheese.

"What makes a good grilled cheese sandwich?" asked Serese.

"I think it has to do with the texture of the crust. You want that crispiness and the goo of the cheese," Chef Alfaro replied.

There's one more rule.

"If you cut it and pull it apart and it's not gooey, then it's not right," she explained.

Grilled cheese goes perfectly with tomato soup. But Chef Alfaro takes it up a notch.

Her creamy tomato basil bisque takes hours to prepare.

She makes it complete with a little shaved parmesan.

"Everything you make is so pretty. It's delicious, but it's also pretty," said Serese.

"Thank you. That matters. You eat with your eyes first," said Chef Alfaro.

If that doesn't get your mouth watering, her brisket birria chili will.

"It is a birria broth that I make from my house recipe. So, you're really going to get those flavors of the birria. It's going to have smoked brisket burnt ends in there served on a bed of rice," Chef Alfaro detailed.

She tops it with fresh Mexican cheese, onions, cilantro and a lime.

"I know you're super humble. But on a scale of 1 to 10, this is what?" asked Serese.

"Oh boy. It's a 10!" Chef Alfaro replied.

"Once you get this you've officially been sauced?" asked Serese.

"You've been sauced! This is a family favorite," replied Chef Alfaro.

So, if you're looking for some comfort food this fall or a tasty alternative to Halloween, remember Chef Alfaro's message about those Hallo-wings.

"I'll give you the sauced warning. It might make your fingers a little colored and possibly your teeth, but it does wash off," she laughed.

And...

"Don't judge a book by its cover. Just eat. Eat the book. That's all I'm saying," she added.

You can only get those spooky Hallo-wings for a limited time — Thursday through Saturday (October 27 - 29).

Sauced by Alfaro is on 115 North Washington St in Papillion. It's open Wednesday through Saturday.

The fall menu updates about every two weeks. Follow Sauced by Alfaro on Facebook for details. To place an order, call (402) 505-5255.

