CHEAP EATS: Virtuoso Pizzeria

BENSON, Neb. (KMTV) — A Benson Pizzeria is turning a year older. Virtuoso Pizzeria owned by David Losole will be celebrating six years Friday.

If you recognize the name — that's by design. David's parents successfully owned the popular Italian restaurant, Le Sole Mio, for three decades. And they instilled two things in him: quality and consistency.

Now that's his secret to success.

“It's almost like club pizza in here,” said David. “They walk in they're like 'Oh wow' — the music is kind of disco, kind of electric.”

Serese: What made you want to open your own place?

David: I kind of wanted to elevate pizza in the Midwest.

David's known for his New York Style Pizza. He uses quality ingredients and makes homemade sauce and always shares the love. Pizza is his passion.

Serese: “What do you love about making pizzas?

David: “I love feeding the soul.”

He made me the classic here at Virtuoso — the Cheese Pizza.

Serese: “It's like you're doing your artwork.”

David: “Food is an art, and I'm in an art and music district so virtuoso was like — you care right? You can't just be virtuoso and half-step it.”

His pizza perfection doesn't take long. A final touch — a drizzle of garlic olive oil, oregano and cheese.

How good is it?

“I’m a give it — a little bias — gonna give it a 10," said David. "But when you have high-quality ingredients a 10 out of 10, can't go wrong there."

He also showed me one of his specialty pies. His wife Brenda came up with the name — the Jalapeno Jesus. It comes with minced garlic, mozarella, jalapeno bacon, green onions, and a jalapeno spread.

David's son Angelo made another Virtuoso favorite: the Chicago Italian Beef. "

Serese: When people take one bite out of that, what's their reaction?

David: Oh my god, where has this been all my life?

He's putting a spin on the sandwich for Cinco de Mayo.

The nachos still use the same jardenerre, or spicy veggies, and Italian beef, but this meat is cooked in a cast iron. Then, a generous pour of his homemade cheese sauce.

“We'll let that sauce find all the crevices it'll create a little bowl of love down at the bottom.”

The cannolis are the second best seller here: they are pistachio and strawberry and even the box is sweet.

“Because we make everything with love here right.”

After six years, he's mastered pizza and his recipe to success.

“You treat them like family and they become part of your family, that's the key to success.”

Virtuoso is at 60th and Maple Streets. It's open Wednesday through Saturday starting at 11:00 am.

Friday they are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with those Italian beef nachos, taco pizza and Italian margaritas.

Cheese and pepperoni pizza is on the menu everyday. David makes his signature or specialty pies throughout the week and you can buy a slice or the whole pie.

To see the full menu — including their small market items — go to virtuosopizzeria.com.

