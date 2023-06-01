CHEAP EATS: Wilby's Comfort 2.0

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — There's a new comfort food restaurant in town.

Wilby's Comfort started as a food truck. Now, two cousins from Omaha — Edward King and Kenneth Waytes — are expanding the concept to Papillion. It's called Wilby's Comfort 2.0.

3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole visited their new brick-and-mortar restaurant in this week's Cheap Eats.

"Welcome to Wilby's — home of the Wilby's."

This is Wilby's Comfort 2.0.

“You get good food, you get a good environment, and you get a vibe,” said Edward.

The vibe here is all about comfort food.

Whether you order breakfast, lunch, or dinner it's all made one way — the Wilby's way. For Edward and Kenneth, that means everything is fresh and made to order.

Kenneth says there's a breakfast dish customers can't get enough of...

Kenneth: “I've been making this sandwich for over 10 years."

Serese: "Now everybody can experience it."

It's his pancake sandwich.

It comes with three slices of bacon, two medium-sized pancakes, a generous portion of eggs and, two slices of white American cheese.

Another Wilby's favorite is the fried corn. Some people come just for this.

Kenneth: "We grab a fresh corn. We have our seasoned egg batter."

Serese: "Your own seasoning."

Kenneth: "My own seasoning mix. Not just Old Bay."

The cobbed corn is dipped in Kenneth's flour mixture and then deep-fried.

The seafood is the top seller.

"Normally it's the fried lobster tails. Here lately, it's been the catfish has been flying off the meat rack," said Edward.

The catfish and shrimp dinner comes with two sides of your choice. Sides such as mac and cheese, fried pickles, coleslaw, cornbread, and the corn.

What he didn't mention was the bomb egg rolls. They're filled with smoked chicken or steak, flavored rice, and cheesy goodness.

From the bomb steak egg roll to the fried shrimp and catfish — it is truly comforting.

As for these cooking cousins, they don't take their good food or their new restaurant lightly.

"This is definitely the dream that we have been looking for," said Kenneth.

Wilby's Comfort 2.0 is on the corner of 72nd Street and Highway 370. It is open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. — and they cater.

To see the full menu including their Wilby Wings, Rice Bowl and Philly Quedsilla go to: dfm-wilbyscomfort2.com.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.