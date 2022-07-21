OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's week two of our Cheap Eats Food Truck Edition. If you're looking to try something different this summer, we've got the place for you. Wonton Jon's was voted Omaha Food Lovers number one food truck two years in a row. There's nothing like it in the city or state — and as the owner tells 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole — even the country. She introduces us to the creative cuisine in this week's Cheap Eats.

Wonton Jon's isn't your typical food truck.

"You name it and we've probably put it in a wonton," laughed Jon Stastny. "It's definitely something different."

He started the mobile restaurant a few years ago.

"I just like the freedom that it gives me. I like events that we work," he said.

The concept is simple.

"We provide a wide variety of types of food on a wonton shell," Stastny explained.

Shells are normally fried or steamed. At Wonton Jon's, the dough is baked.

He makes tray after tray after tray of them.

"We've definitely done events where we've done over 2,000 wontons in a day — like in one shift," he shared.

If you want it, chances are Stastny makes it.

"We've probably done over 120 different types of wontons since we started. Seafood wontons, we've got chicken wontons, we've got vegetarian wontons, we've got breakfast wontons," he smiled.

He showed Serese some of his signature flavors like the peanut butter chicken.

The sauce, like most things at Wonton Jon's, is made from scratch.

Putting them together is the fun part.

"It gets basmati rice, then the peanut butter chicken with the sauce, and a green onion on top," Stastny demonstrated.

There are usually six to eight flavors to choose from.

"The spinach chicken artichoke has parmesan cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese. We stack the ingredients nice and high, so you get a full bite," Stastny explained.

The Philly cheese steak is another favorite. It comes with seasoned steak, melted mozzarella and banana peppers.

There's also a strawberry goat cheese wonton. It's loaded with goat cheese crumbles, arugula, marinated strawberries and honey.

"The goat cheese creaminess pairs so well with the strawberries, arugula, it just gives you a little bit of pepperiness to cut through the sweetness," Stastny shared.

The good news is you don't have to pick just one. They're sold in flights of four.

"So, you get to mix and match however you want," he added.

For something heartier, he recommends the breakfast burritos.

He showed off the poutine breakfast burrito.

"It's got our fluffy scrambled eggs, our house hand-cut potatoes, and it's a mix between breakfast sauce and chorizo gravy that goes over the top and we melt cheese curds," he detailed.

All that goodness is wrapped up in a tortilla then pressed.

"It's huge, big as your forearm," Stastny said.

"I think you're right.. it is as big as my forearm!" Serese said.

Delicious and different.

"As far as you know, are you the only wonton restaurant, food truck in Omaha?" asked Serese.

"I mean, I haven't seen one anywhere and I've looked all over, and I can't find another one anywhere," said Stastny.

"All over the country?" asked Serese.

"Yeah," replied Stastny.

The wontons are $14 for a flight of four.

To see where Wonton Jon's will be parked next, follow Wonton Jon's on Facebook.

The breakfast burritos are sold at the Blend Virtual Food Hall at 10710 Q Street. Stastny says they do make a smaller version.

The Blend Virtual Food Hall takes online orders. To see all the options at The Blend, go to blendfoodhall.com. The grand opening is Friday, July 22.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.