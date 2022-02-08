Coffee With the Chief: Bennington Police Chief Andrew Hilscher

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Imagine growing a police department from the ground up.

That's exactly what the Chief of Police in Bennington did.

When Andrew Hilscher became chief two and half years ago, it was a one-person operation.

Now the department has four full-time and six part-time officers.

3 News Now anchor Serese Cole talked to the chief about what makes his job and his department so unique.

Watch the full interview below.

Coffee with the Chief Web Extra: Bennington Police Chief Andrew Hilscher

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.