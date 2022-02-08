Watch
Coffee With the Chief: Bennington Police Chief Andrew Hilscher

Posted at 7:30 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 08:30:42-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Imagine growing a police department from the ground up.

That's exactly what the Chief of Police in Bennington did.

When Andrew Hilscher became chief two and half years ago, it was a one-person operation.

Now the department has four full-time and six part-time officers.

3 News Now anchor Serese Cole talked to the chief about what makes his job and his department so unique.

