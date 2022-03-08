Coffee With the Chief: Carter Lake Police Chief Shawn Kannedy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We've heard of volunteer firefighters, but did you know there are volunteer police officers, too?

That is exactly how the chief of Carter Lake got his start, and now he's the longest-serving officer and chief in Carter Lake history.

In this week's Coffee With the Chief, 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole sat down with Shawn Kannedy who has been with the department for more than 30 years to learn about their unique program.

