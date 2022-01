OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody has been in law enforcement for nearly 40 years and has served as Council Bluffs' top cop the last eight.

In this month's Coffee With the Chief, he tells 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole about the key to his department's success.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.