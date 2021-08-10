Coffee With the Chief: La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the next several months, KMTV will be talking to the people who lead the police departments in our area.

In our first Coffee With the Chief segment, 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole sits down with La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten who has been with the department for more than 30 years.

He discusses the search for 12-year-old Ryan Larsen and a new program the department is implementing to help the next time someone with autism goes missing.

To see the chief's full interview, including what he is most proud of during his time as chief and the biggest changes he's seen in his three decades with the department, watch the web extra below.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW

WEB EXTRA: Interview with La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten

