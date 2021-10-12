Coffee with the Chief: Papillion Police Chief Chris Whitted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — He has served with the Papillion Police Department in nearly every position. He's been a patrol officer, a sergeant, a lieutenant and a chief deputy.

After nearly 30 years, Chris Whitted is now the head of the police department.

3 News Now anchor Serese Cole recently sat down with him to discuss a number of topics ranging from the new technology his department uses to reduce the amount of force officers use to concerns about mental health.

