Coffee with the Chief: Plattsmouth Police Chief Steve Rathman

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — It has been more than two years since the death of George Floyd. Since then, police protocol around the country has been changed.

In this month's Coffee with the Chief, 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole spoke with Plattsmouth Police Chief Steve Rathman about some of the modifications the state has made and the new training requirements for his officers.

When the chief first started his career 31 years ago, he was like most officers—he wanted to save the world. He says he still has that same mindset.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.