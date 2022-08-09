Coffee with the Chief: Valley Police Chief Brett Smith

Watch Now
Posted at 7:55 AM, Aug 09, 2022
VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — He's been in law enforcement for more than three decades and in less than two weeks, the chief of police in Valley is turning in his badge.

In this month's Coffee with the Chief, Brett Smith talks to 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole about the changes he's seen over time and the challenges ahead. Chief Smith retires August 19.

He says the day after retirement he plans to wake up and make his wife a cup of coffee and get her favorite donut.

He also shared with Serese what he's most proud of over these last 15 years as chief in the valley.

