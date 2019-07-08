Omaha Police respond to over 1,000 firework complaint calls

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department received 1,530 calls for fireworks complaints as of Sunday--over 1,000 more than last year.

Some officers were assigned to specifically handle fireworks complaints. Sixteen citations were given out between June 27 and July 7.

Police responded to 452 complaints in 2018.

This year's fireworks season concluded with the Fireworks and Gun Amnesty Day on July 6. Twenty long guns and one short shotgun, six handguns, five BB/pellet guns, 650 lbs of ammunition and 300 lbs of fireworks were collected.