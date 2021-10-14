Wildlife Safari Park to host Howl-O-Ween Safari this Friday and Saturday

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — This Friday and Saturday, the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will host a spooktacular party for the whole family featuring a hayrack ride, Halloween-themed games, dinner and a marshmallow roast.

VIP passes are $30 per person which allows an extra hour of access to the park until 9 p.m. Regular tickets are $20 per person and children under two years of age can take part for free.

Tickets are non-refundable and reservations for the event are required.

Children are encouraged to wear their costumes and those in attendance will receive free treat bags.

For more information or to register, visit the Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park & Wildlife Safari website.

Read more in the full release about the event from Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium below:

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is also hosting a series of Halloween-themed events right here in the metro.