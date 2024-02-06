CONFIRMED: Columbus Police Dept. officers involved in shooting, details sparse at this hour

The shooting happened at 1:00 pm in the 3900 block of 38th Street

Posted at 5:24 PM, Feb 06, 2024

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In developing news from Columbus: Columbus Police confirm officers were involved in a shooting at 1:00pm on Tuesday, February 6 in the northern part of the city on 38th Street.

Among the outstanding questions: What happened before the shooting? How many people total were involved? How serious are the conditions of the people involved?

A spokesperson for the City of Columbus tells 3 News Now they hope to share more information soon. Here's the release from the City and Columbus Police Department:

